Famitsu Sales: Week 37, 2026 (Sep 07 - Sep 13)01./02. [NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo) {2026.07.02} (¥5.909) - 24.756 / 1.000.045 (-16%)02./01. [PS5] Onimusha: Way of the Sword # (Capcom) {2026.09.04} (¥8.173) - 19.654 / 96.184 (-74%)03./04. [NS2] Splatoon Raiders # (Nintendo) {2026.07.23} (¥6.800) - 8.163 / 656.692 (-20%)04./05. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo) {2026.04.16} (¥6.480) - 7.607 / 1.603.143 (-23%)05./03. [NS2] Onimusha: Way of the Sword # (Capcom) {2026.09.04} (¥8.173) - 7.070 / 26.569 (-64%)07./10. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 3.324 / 4.277.487 (-11%)08./08. [NS2] Mario Kart World # (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥9.073) - 3.141 / 3.031.357 (-26%)09./13. [NS2] Village in the Shade (Nippon Ichi Software) {2026.07.30} (¥8.200) - 2.837 / 35.901 (-11%)Top 10NSW - 5NS2 - 4PS5 - 1