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Fire Emblem : Fortune's Weave
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name : Fire Emblem : Fortune's Weave
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Intelligent Systems
genre : tactical-RPG
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nicolasgourry
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[NS2] Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave / Nintendo Treehouse






Date de sortie : 17 Septembre 2026
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    angelsduck
    posted the 09/10/2026 at 05:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    akinen posted the 09/10/2026 at 07:18 PM
    Pinaise trop cool! Mais je l’ai dejà preco. À part me spoiler, y’a peu d’intérêt
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/10/2026 at 07:20 PM
    akinen j'ai survolé personnellement, car je le prendrais aussi, c'est juste pour voir vite fait la mécanique et quelques environnements ^^
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