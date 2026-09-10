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aeris201
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[Level-5 Vision] Pas de version physique pour Professeur Layton en dehors du Japon
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posted the 09/10/2026 at 01:58 PM by
aeris201
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sardinecannibale
posted
the 09/10/2026 at 02:05 PM
Ah. C'est nul
grundbeld
posted
the 09/10/2026 at 02:07 PM
Connards.
altendorf
posted
the 09/10/2026 at 02:07 PM
Pas surpris. Level-5 n'a plus d'équipes commerciales pour l'Occident. Peut-être d'ici plusieurs mois avec l'aide d'un partenaire.
akinen
posted
the 09/10/2026 at 02:09 PM
Je comptais le prendre en demat pour ma femme
aeris201
posted
the 09/10/2026 at 02:11 PM
Quand Professeur Layton sortait exclusivement sur console Nintendo, c'est Nintendo qui prenait en charge l'edition et la distribution en dehors du Japon, maintenant que la licence est passé multi supports, Level-5 a visiblement trouvé personne pour s'en occuper.
Je crois qu'ils ont juste un deal avec Bandai Namco pour la licence Ni No Kuni, mais pour le reste il y a rien. Fantasy Life, Inazuma et maintenant Layton, c'est full demat.
judebox
posted
the 09/10/2026 at 02:22 PM
aeris201
"Fantasy Life i" était quand même sorti dans une vraie version physique (non-GKC) au japon. Mais là, même au Japon, c'est GKC
Je pourrais me laisser tenter par la version physique japonaise Switch 1 si on peut l'upgrader vers la version Switch 2
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Je crois qu'ils ont juste un deal avec Bandai Namco pour la licence Ni No Kuni, mais pour le reste il y a rien. Fantasy Life, Inazuma et maintenant Layton, c'est full demat.
Je pourrais me laisser tenter par la version physique japonaise Switch 1 si on peut l'upgrader vers la version Switch 2