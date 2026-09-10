profile
ghostofwolf
0
Like
Likers
ghostofwolf
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2
visites since opening : 2589
ghostofwolf > blog
all
mes Youtubeur ou autres que j'aime et d'autres ????
en comme ça ????✨
Sire Red
Toujours Thomas
Hunter Gaming
Altcon
Exserv
Le Puits Animé
Cleore
Winter7th
André moraph
Piti Yindee
Adiale
Peanut-K
Fluffy Tail
Renardo Wilde
Eldrine
ORIGAMI
Gayming Magazine
Mothership
et pour mes Studio de jeux c'est ça
CD PROJEKT RED (pour la licence Cyberpunk)
FROMSOFTWARE
STUDIO INVESTIGRAVE
sunset visitor
Sucker Punch Productions
Playground Games
POLLARD STUDIO
Housemarque
Compulsion Games
Double Fine Productions
Ninja Theory
Asobo Studio
Sedleo

Par Contre en comme ça ????????
Julien Chièze????
un petit peu gagzzz
Bugland ????
un peu Bibi300
Drunge
Slip Gaming????
Le rapaire de gamer(porc)????
le grand malandrin????
Luz????
Psychodelik (en gros un attardé)????
Endymion tv (qu'il aille se faire foutre)????
Grummz aussi grosse merde????
Vera dark aussi conasse ????
andypants aussi cette gros tas ????
Kabrutus lui c'est ca
et pour les Studio de jeux c'est ça
Electronic Arts
Ubisoft
Square Enix
Saber Interactive
Ci Games
Nexon
NCsoft
un peu Pearl Abyss
SHIFT UP
Moon Studios
un petit peu Capcom

Voila c'est tout.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/10/2026 at 12:16 PM by ghostofwolf
    comments (22)
    alexkidd posted the 09/10/2026 at 12:17 PM
    shinz0 posted the 09/10/2026 at 12:19 PM
    ???
    yanssou posted the 09/10/2026 at 12:19 PM
    Mon dieu
    ghostofwolf posted the 09/10/2026 at 12:21 PM
    shinz0 en gros c'est ??? en faite je peux pas mettre emoji et ca disparait en gros c'est que en haut avec l'etoile c'est que j'aime bien par contre en bas c'est que j'aime pas
    ghostofwolf posted the 09/10/2026 at 12:24 PM
    yanssou bah alors t'as vraiment crus que j'etait d'accord avec vous a 100% ? sur les sujet que vous ou qu'on a les meme gout bah SORRY mais non ce que tu as vu c'est mon ressenti et je vois pas ou est le mal dedans
    draven86 posted the 09/10/2026 at 12:27 PM
    gasmok2 posted the 09/10/2026 at 12:28 PM
    heracles posted the 09/10/2026 at 12:29 PM
    https://youtu.be/Y0rNvdaJc78?si=Y2VxOl0X6qSdbndx
    rogeraf posted the 09/10/2026 at 12:30 PM
    Tu peux nous le faire sur dailymotion ?
    ghostofwolf posted the 09/10/2026 at 12:31 PM
    heracles bah parce que j'ai envie
    ghostofwolf posted the 09/10/2026 at 12:33 PM
    rogeraf non sorry et pourquoi tu dit ca parce que t'es pas content que j'ai critiquer le studioAI qui fait Stellar Blade
    yanssou posted the 09/10/2026 at 12:45 PM
    ghostofwolf c'est surtout que c'est inutile au possible, je m'en moque de tes goûts.
    rogeraf posted the 09/10/2026 at 12:50 PM
    ghostofwolf c'est de l'humour je suis de la veille ecole, avant daily ca dépassait youtube, enfin c etait avant ....
    5120x2880 posted the 09/10/2026 at 12:54 PM
    wsh ta serré frr
    zekk posted the 09/10/2026 at 12:56 PM
    yanssou
    taiko posted the 09/10/2026 at 01:29 PM
    Très politique tes choix.
    Un peu d'ouverture et d'acceptation de l'autre bon sang, t'es quand même d'extrême gauche !
    22 posted the 09/10/2026 at 01:46 PM
    J'y crois pas! c'est fait exprès
    silentwolf posted the 09/10/2026 at 01:46 PM
    Pourquoi ?
    kikoo31 posted the 09/10/2026 at 02:00 PM
    Feur
    thauvinho posted the 09/10/2026 at 02:06 PM
    Mais ?
    parrain59 posted the 09/10/2026 at 02:10 PM
    Oui si c'est comme ça ????? sinon non au contraire !!
    kali posted the 09/10/2026 at 02:20 PM
    Origami PTDR
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo