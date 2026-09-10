en comme ça ????✨
Sire Red
Toujours Thomas
Hunter Gaming
Altcon
Exserv
Le Puits Animé
Cleore
Winter7th
André moraph
Piti Yindee
Adiale
Peanut-K
Fluffy Tail
Renardo Wilde
Eldrine
ORIGAMI
Gayming Magazine
Mothership
et pour mes Studio de jeux c'est ça
CD PROJEKT RED (pour la licence Cyberpunk)
FROMSOFTWARE
STUDIO INVESTIGRAVE
sunset visitor
Sucker Punch Productions
Playground Games
POLLARD STUDIO
Housemarque
Compulsion Games
Double Fine Productions
Ninja Theory
Asobo Studio
Sedleo
Par Contre en comme ça ????????
Julien Chièze????
un petit peu gagzzz
Bugland ????
un peu Bibi300
Drunge
Slip Gaming????
Le rapaire de gamer(porc)????
le grand malandrin????
Luz????
Psychodelik (en gros un attardé)????
Endymion tv (qu'il aille se faire foutre)????
Grummz aussi grosse merde????
Vera dark aussi conasse ????
andypants aussi cette gros tas ????
Kabrutus lui c'est ca
et pour les Studio de jeux c'est ça
Electronic Arts
Ubisoft
Square Enix
Saber Interactive
Ci Games
Nexon
NCsoft
un peu Pearl Abyss
SHIFT UP
Moon Studios
un petit peu Capcom
Voila c'est tout.
tags :
posted the 09/10/2026 at 12:16 PM by ghostofwolf
Un peu d'ouverture et d'acceptation de l'autre bon sang, t'es quand même d'extrême gauche !