en comme ça ????✨

Sire Red

Toujours Thomas

Hunter Gaming

Altcon

Exserv

Le Puits Animé

Cleore

Winter7th

André moraph

Piti Yindee

Adiale

Peanut-K

Fluffy Tail

Renardo Wilde

Eldrine

ORIGAMI

Gayming Magazine

Mothership

et pour mes Studio de jeux c'est ça

CD PROJEKT RED (pour la licence Cyberpunk)

FROMSOFTWARE

STUDIO INVESTIGRAVE

sunset visitor

Sucker Punch Productions

Playground Games

POLLARD STUDIO

Housemarque

Compulsion Games

Double Fine Productions

Ninja Theory

Asobo Studio

Sedleo



Par Contre en comme ça ????????

Julien Chièze????

un petit peu gagzzz

Bugland ????

un peu Bibi300

Drunge

Slip Gaming????

Le rapaire de gamer(porc)????

le grand malandrin????

Luz????

Psychodelik (en gros un attardé)????

Endymion tv (qu'il aille se faire foutre)????

Grummz aussi grosse merde????

Vera dark aussi conasse ????

andypants aussi cette gros tas ????

Kabrutus lui c'est ca

et pour les Studio de jeux c'est ça

Electronic Arts

Ubisoft

Square Enix

Saber Interactive

Ci Games

Nexon

NCsoft

un peu Pearl Abyss

SHIFT UP

Moon Studios

un petit peu Capcom



Voila c'est tout.