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State of Mind est disponible gratuitement sur GOG
Comme son titre l’indique, le jeu State of Mind est disponible gratuitement sur GOG pendant un peu moins de 48 heures.
Le lien :
https://www.gog.com/fr/game/state_of_mind
https://www.gog.com/fr/game/state_of_mind
tags :
state of mind
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posted the 09/08/2026 at 09:02 PM by
adamjensen
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zekk
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the 09/08/2026 at 09:13 PM
Je l'avais fait à l'époque c’etait sympa !
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