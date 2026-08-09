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State of Mind est disponible gratuitement sur GOG


Comme son titre l’indique, le jeu State of Mind est disponible gratuitement sur GOG pendant un peu moins de 48 heures.


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https://www.gog.com/fr/game/state_of_mind
    tags : state of mind
    2
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    Who likes this ?
    goldmen33, idd
    posted the 09/08/2026 at 09:02 PM by adamjensen
    comments (1)
    zekk posted the 09/08/2026 at 09:13 PM
    Je l'avais fait à l'époque c’etait sympa !
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