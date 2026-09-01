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Nintendo Direct – 09/09/2026 16H
Suivez ce Nintendo Direct pour environ 45 minutes d'informations centrées sur les jeux Nintendo Switch 2 à venir cet hiver.
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posted the 09/08/2026 at 07:19 PM by
wolverine
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2
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escobar
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 08:39 PM
Je veux un nouveau Wario Land, please Nintendo
dokidokii
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 08:40 PM
Metroid 6 svp
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