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wolverine > blog
Nintendo Direct – 09/09/2026 16H
Suivez ce Nintendo Direct pour environ 45 minutes d'informations centrées sur les jeux Nintendo Switch 2 à venir cet hiver.

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    posted the 09/08/2026 at 07:19 PM by wolverine
    comments (2)
    escobar posted the 09/08/2026 at 08:39 PM
    Je veux un nouveau Wario Land, please Nintendo
    dokidokii posted the 09/08/2026 at 08:40 PM
    Metroid 6 svp
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