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lalisa
> blog
Des screens en 4K de Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake.
Il y a un problème au niveau des cheveux. Les textures de Epona sont moche.
Et vous vous le trouvez comment ce Remake ? (moi pas ouf graphiquement ont dirait un truc fait par un Fan sous UE4).
tags :
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posted the 09/08/2026 at 03:53 PM by
lalisa
comments (
12
)
burningcrimson
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 03:55 PM
Le jeu est très beau mais j'aime surtout la DA, hâte de voir le chateau d'Hyrule après le timeskip
rogeraf
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 04:00 PM
C'est quel MOD PC ?? Ok je sors
Les cheveux sur SW2 ca sera toujours un peu compliqué
shaco
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 04:02 PM
Les cheveux c'est juste horrible, mais on en parle de zelda qui ressemble a un troll?
ratchet
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 04:06 PM
Lalisa
: SaWaDiKa
lalisa
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 04:16 PM
ratchet
midomashakil
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 04:17 PM
l'image avant dernier me rappelle le demo UE5
aozora78
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 04:19 PM
On faisait mieux visuellement il y a dix ans.
midomashakil
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 04:22 PM
pour moi Ce que je craignais s'est produit ( un remake fidèle )
taiko
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 04:27 PM
Mode UE5 de base ... Voir même basique.
Mignon et sans âme en même temps.
Je déteste les effets de lumière qui font comme un voile. Ça vient bouffer la distance d'affichage.
neptonic
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 04:29 PM
Dégueulasse rien d'autres à dire.
apollokami
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 04:31 PM
Je vais me faire insulter mais des amateurs pourraient faire mieux que ça. C'est vraiment immonde.
oro
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 04:52 PM
malheureusement pareil que toi, je trouve pas ça incroyable pour un jeu de 2026 ^^"
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Les cheveux sur SW2 ca sera toujours un peu compliqué
Mignon et sans âme en même temps.
Je déteste les effets de lumière qui font comme un voile. Ça vient bouffer la distance d'affichage.