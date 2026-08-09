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Capcom ne veut pas ressortir God Hand ? Voici Forastero
En attendant que Capcom se souvienne de ce jeu, le studio indé "Neoane Games" sortira Forastero sur PS5, Xbox et PC.

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    posted the 09/08/2026 at 11:39 AM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    wolverine posted the 09/08/2026 at 11:40 AM
    C'est rare du CellShading moche ! Belle prouesse !
    gasmok2 posted the 09/08/2026 at 11:43 AM
    wolverine
    ça sent le tout petit budget, si c'est fun pourquoi pas
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