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name : Orbitals
platform : Switch 2
editor : Kepler Interactive
developer : Shapefarm
genre : action
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aeris201 > blog
[Charts UK] Dawnwalker Onimusha et Orbitals sur le podium

https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2026/09/uk-charts-orbitals-performs-admirably-but-elden-ring-crashes-out-of-the-top-40
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    tynokarts
    posted the 09/07/2026 at 03:56 PM by aeris201
    comments (3)
    tynokarts posted the 09/07/2026 at 03:57 PM
    C’est bien
    oreillesal posted the 09/07/2026 at 04:04 PM
    Joli trio
    burningcrimson posted the 09/07/2026 at 04:06 PM
    Tu peux pas réunir tous tes tops en un seul article ?
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