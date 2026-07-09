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dormir13hparjour
> blog
Wolverine aurait déjà fuité
Si votre PS5 est modifiée vous pouvez peut-être déjà y jouer.
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tags :
playstation 5
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posted the 09/07/2026 at 12:13 PM by
dormir13hparjour
comments (
15
)
rogeraf
posted
the 09/07/2026 at 12:25 PM
Il est ici, il va pas rester longtemps :
https://www.amazon.fr/Marvel-Figurine-Wolverine-Jouets-Super-h%C3%A9ros/dp/B0BDHTT5KJ/ref=sr_1_2?crid=2ETIJ0PBIFXJ3&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.rjR2z98cVF9Um6azhAEItvfe7Qfxlr3e1nWPWq6oMtCjNysutQuY3XnT9VMcf1h5atQdntRlyCjFkHc_KgyFuy-JA6uAani0Wd0iyt2P84_EZ3Zq05XRWC2AoY-eCMbMs2Y7vI3wFN3isshRhJqo52DE9O86GjUu291Eo-gCbLbAxDr32iccHjViO6ffdGocwFImhXSC6H4aKC6z142ZG-KvmakPV8dBPe4Ocf8hI-Xe3dG2aw0PBSYm014qLYx_6x3ycaf2Gu3H8xa6dNqtKLnnMl5l7_0NwZqsdjt741s._YiLE1OHaL9dXs7VGnEy2DqCynkbeDJ4v980Rw8ToS4&dib_tag=se&keywords=wolverine%2Bfigurine&qid=1788783908&sprefix=wolverine%2Caps%2C225&sr=8-2&th=1
churos45
posted
the 09/07/2026 at 12:38 PM
Ce sont les fichiers de pré-chargement non ? (je sais pas s'il peut être pré-chargé)
Quelle est la source ?
dormir13hparjour
posted
the 09/07/2026 at 12:54 PM
Une partie des costumes du jeu :
https://files.catbox.moe/b3oj4s.mp4
shuntaro
posted
the 09/07/2026 at 12:56 PM
Je ne savais même pas que les PS5 étaient craqués ! Wtf
22
posted
the 09/07/2026 at 01:13 PM
La PS5 est hacké ??
rogeraf
posted
the 09/07/2026 at 01:21 PM
22
Il parait depuis mai :
https://www.logic-sunrise.com/news-1220131-ps5-p2jb-sur-ps5-1270-une-fuite-kernel-relance-la-scene-jailbreak.html
ouken
posted
the 09/07/2026 at 01:23 PM
Il a fuité il y a un an déjà mdrrrr
5120x2880
posted
the 09/07/2026 at 01:24 PM
22
shuntaro
Depuis 2023 avec etaHEN
rogeraf
Ton article c'est pour la version 12.70, mais ceux qui ont une version antérieure peuvent se faire plaisir depuis une paire d'années.
rider288
posted
the 09/07/2026 at 01:34 PM
Voila pourquoi il faut supprimer le physique
rogeraf
posted
the 09/07/2026 at 01:34 PM
5120x2880
, depuis le online et la Dreamcast je ne pirate plus. Je suis sage.
walterwhite
posted
the 09/07/2026 at 01:40 PM
Faites vous plaisir.
À consommer sans modération
rogeraf
posted
the 09/07/2026 at 01:40 PM
5120x2880
J'avais mis une puce aussi sur ma PS2 ...
yogfei
posted
the 09/07/2026 at 01:41 PM
rider288
Pour avoir encore plus de hack ?
5120x2880
posted
the 09/07/2026 at 01:41 PM
rogeraf
Je suis sur PC et je pirate pas donc bon
kakazu
posted
the 09/07/2026 at 01:41 PM
5120x2880
ça lance quels jeux?
c'est juste un jailbreak mais les jeux crackés ne tournent pas je crois
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https://www.amazon.fr/Marvel-Figurine-Wolverine-Jouets-Super-h%C3%A9ros/dp/B0BDHTT5KJ/ref=sr_1_2?crid=2ETIJ0PBIFXJ3&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.rjR2z98cVF9Um6azhAEItvfe7Qfxlr3e1nWPWq6oMtCjNysutQuY3XnT9VMcf1h5atQdntRlyCjFkHc_KgyFuy-JA6uAani0Wd0iyt2P84_EZ3Zq05XRWC2AoY-eCMbMs2Y7vI3wFN3isshRhJqo52DE9O86GjUu291Eo-gCbLbAxDr32iccHjViO6ffdGocwFImhXSC6H4aKC6z142ZG-KvmakPV8dBPe4Ocf8hI-Xe3dG2aw0PBSYm014qLYx_6x3ycaf2Gu3H8xa6dNqtKLnnMl5l7_0NwZqsdjt741s._YiLE1OHaL9dXs7VGnEy2DqCynkbeDJ4v980Rw8ToS4&dib_tag=se&keywords=wolverine%2Bfigurine&qid=1788783908&sprefix=wolverine%2Caps%2C225&sr=8-2&th=1
Quelle est la source ?
rogeraf Ton article c'est pour la version 12.70, mais ceux qui ont une version antérieure peuvent se faire plaisir depuis une paire d'années.
À consommer sans modération
c'est juste un jailbreak mais les jeux crackés ne tournent pas je crois