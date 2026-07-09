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dormir13hparjour > blog
Wolverine aurait déjà fuité


Si votre PS5 est modifiée vous pouvez peut-être déjà y jouer.
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    tags : playstation 5
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    posted the 09/07/2026 at 12:13 PM by dormir13hparjour
    comments (15)
    rogeraf posted the 09/07/2026 at 12:25 PM
    Il est ici, il va pas rester longtemps :

    https://www.amazon.fr/Marvel-Figurine-Wolverine-Jouets-Super-h%C3%A9ros/dp/B0BDHTT5KJ/ref=sr_1_2?crid=2ETIJ0PBIFXJ3&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.rjR2z98cVF9Um6azhAEItvfe7Qfxlr3e1nWPWq6oMtCjNysutQuY3XnT9VMcf1h5atQdntRlyCjFkHc_KgyFuy-JA6uAani0Wd0iyt2P84_EZ3Zq05XRWC2AoY-eCMbMs2Y7vI3wFN3isshRhJqo52DE9O86GjUu291Eo-gCbLbAxDr32iccHjViO6ffdGocwFImhXSC6H4aKC6z142ZG-KvmakPV8dBPe4Ocf8hI-Xe3dG2aw0PBSYm014qLYx_6x3ycaf2Gu3H8xa6dNqtKLnnMl5l7_0NwZqsdjt741s._YiLE1OHaL9dXs7VGnEy2DqCynkbeDJ4v980Rw8ToS4&dib_tag=se&keywords=wolverine%2Bfigurine&qid=1788783908&sprefix=wolverine%2Caps%2C225&sr=8-2&th=1
    churos45 posted the 09/07/2026 at 12:38 PM
    Ce sont les fichiers de pré-chargement non ? (je sais pas s'il peut être pré-chargé)
    Quelle est la source ?
    dormir13hparjour posted the 09/07/2026 at 12:54 PM
    Une partie des costumes du jeu : https://files.catbox.moe/b3oj4s.mp4
    shuntaro posted the 09/07/2026 at 12:56 PM
    Je ne savais même pas que les PS5 étaient craqués ! Wtf
    22 posted the 09/07/2026 at 01:13 PM
    La PS5 est hacké ??
    rogeraf posted the 09/07/2026 at 01:21 PM
    22 Il parait depuis mai : https://www.logic-sunrise.com/news-1220131-ps5-p2jb-sur-ps5-1270-une-fuite-kernel-relance-la-scene-jailbreak.html
    ouken posted the 09/07/2026 at 01:23 PM
    Il a fuité il y a un an déjà mdrrrr
    5120x2880 posted the 09/07/2026 at 01:24 PM
    22 shuntaro Depuis 2023 avec etaHEN

    rogeraf Ton article c'est pour la version 12.70, mais ceux qui ont une version antérieure peuvent se faire plaisir depuis une paire d'années.
    rider288 posted the 09/07/2026 at 01:34 PM
    Voila pourquoi il faut supprimer le physique
    rogeraf posted the 09/07/2026 at 01:34 PM
    5120x2880 , depuis le online et la Dreamcast je ne pirate plus. Je suis sage.
    walterwhite posted the 09/07/2026 at 01:40 PM
    Faites vous plaisir.

    À consommer sans modération
    rogeraf posted the 09/07/2026 at 01:40 PM
    5120x2880 J'avais mis une puce aussi sur ma PS2 ...
    yogfei posted the 09/07/2026 at 01:41 PM
    rider288 Pour avoir encore plus de hack ?
    5120x2880 posted the 09/07/2026 at 01:41 PM
    rogeraf Je suis sur PC et je pirate pas donc bon
    kakazu posted the 09/07/2026 at 01:41 PM
    5120x2880 ça lance quels jeux?
    c'est juste un jailbreak mais les jeux crackés ne tournent pas je crois
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