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Final Fantasy Resonance
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name : Final Fantasy Resonance
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch - Switch 2
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obi69
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[Live découverte] FF Resonance
Vraiment chouette cette démo ! L'univers, la réalisation LA MUSIIIIIQUE, le système de combat...Franchement ça sent super bon ! Ma découverte en live ci dessous !

Me suivre sur Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
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    posted the 09/03/2026 at 09:48 PM by obi69
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