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SPOIL : noms de lieux confirmés pour FF7 Revelation via le trailer


Fort Condor sera donc présent

Rocket Town est également confirmé depuis quelques temps
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    mwaka971
    posted the 09/03/2026 at 03:08 PM by jenicris
    comments (3)
    vyse posted the 09/03/2026 at 04:08 PM
    vivement sa sortie qu'on parle plus de ces remake...
    jem25 posted the 09/03/2026 at 04:11 PM
    vyse

    Ouais comme GTA6…
    vyse posted the 09/03/2026 at 04:52 PM
    jem25 non justement lui c mort y'en a pour 10 pige pour ce bouzin..re-edition , enhenced version, maj, online, partenariat ...on est foutu
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