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Fate/Extra Record se date enfin + Nouveau Trailer
Après 2 ans de reports, Fate/Extra Record se trouve une nouvelle date et se sera le 28 Janvier (espérons que se soit la bonne).
On rappelle que c'est desormais Aniplex qui éditera le jeu.

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    posted the 09/03/2026 at 03:00 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 09/03/2026 at 04:24 PM
    Il y a une sortie PC ?
    adelf posted the 09/03/2026 at 04:31 PM
    Bonne nouvelle ça. Maintenant reste à voir s'ils le sortiront en boite ici.
    adelf posted the 09/03/2026 at 05:34 PM
    Ah bah éditions physiques confirmées. https://marvelousgames.com/news/marvelous-europe-to-publish-fate-extra-record-on-playstation-and-nintendo-switch-consoles-launching-globally-jan-28-2027
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