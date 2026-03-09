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Konami annonce Rhapsody in Scarlet + Nouveau Trailer de Rev.Noir
En plus du nouveau trailer de Rev.Noir, Konami a annoncé un nouveau A-RPG



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    burningcrimson
    posted the 09/03/2026 at 02:07 PM by guiguif
    comments (11)
    shambala93 posted the 09/03/2026 at 02:08 PM
    La musique est cool, le reste… est-ce vraiment nouveau ?
    aozora78 posted the 09/03/2026 at 02:09 PM
    Curieux d'en voir plus, ça a du charme.
    zekk posted the 09/03/2026 at 02:18 PM
    Je n'aime ni l'un ni l'autre qu'ils nous fassent plutôt un Suikoden un minimum ambitieux et toujours en tour par tour à 6
    tripy73 posted the 09/03/2026 at 02:27 PM
    Ils sont en train de parler du 1er dans le direct.
    ratchet posted the 09/03/2026 at 02:28 PM
    Les 2 me tente mais faut en voir plus.
    kalas28 posted the 09/03/2026 at 02:36 PM
    si on ne touche à aucun jeu chinois pourquoi pas sinon ça fais peur de voir ce genrte de prod en 2026
    akinen posted the 09/03/2026 at 02:40 PM
    Rev noir, j’adore la musique et le gameplay.

    Pas grave pour les graphismes, j’aurais pas joué à des masterclass indé si c’était rédhibitoire. Le jeu avant tout!

    J’espère un super scénarios et des protagonistes charismatiques !
    zekk posted the 09/03/2026 at 02:54 PM
    kalas28 Même quand on y touche pas trop
    benichou posted the 09/03/2026 at 03:20 PM
    Rhapsody essaie de rafraîchir un style de jeu déjà bien représenté ce qui fait qu’on a malheureusement l’impression d’avoir déjà vu et revu cet univers.
    Il arrive 10 ans trop tard et avec sa technique « PS4 » il aurait été à mon sens bcp plus remarquable sur cette console.
    rendan posted the 09/03/2026 at 03:41 PM
    J'aime bien enfin de la nouveauté
    amario posted the 09/03/2026 at 04:39 PM
    C'est Bayonetta
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