Famitsu Sales: Week 35, 2026 (Aug 24 - Aug 30)
01./01. [NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo) {2026.07.02} (¥5.909) - 34.688 / 945.929 (-7%)
02./00. [NS2] Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition (From Software) {2026.08.28} (¥8.200) - 27.604 / NEW
03./00. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.2 (Konami) {2026.08.27} (¥6.000) - 12.691 / NEW
04./02. [NS2] Splatoon Raiders # (Nintendo) {2026.07.23} (¥6.800) - 11.891 / 638.262 (-10%)
05./03. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo) {2026.04.16} (¥6.480) - 10.883 / 1.585.656 (-13%)
06./00. [NS2] Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.2 (Konami) {2026.08.27} (¥6.000) - 8.624 / NEW
07./00. [NS2] Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Square Enix) {2026.08.27} (¥6.800) - 6.386 / NEW
08./00. [NSW] Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.2 (Konami) {2026.08.27} (¥6.000) - 5.590 / NEW
09./06. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 4.468 / 427.409 (+13%)
10./00. [NSW] Captain Tsubasa II: World Fighters # (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2026.08.27} (¥7.700) - 4.384 / NEW
Top 10
NSW - 5
NS2 - 4
PS5 - 1
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posted the 09/03/2026 at 01:13 PM by aeris201