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2 beaux collectors pour Myst et Riven annoncés
Cyan vient d'annoncer 2 éditions collector chez Limited Run pour les Remake de Myst et Riven !



71 balles pièce par contre...

[url]https://limitedrungames.com/en-eu/colle ... wXPCDgFNjw[/url]
Gameforever - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/myst-30-ans-t1766.php?p=56306#p56306
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    famimax, idd
    posted the 09/02/2026 at 05:40 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    famimax posted the 09/02/2026 at 06:41 PM
    Compatibles PSVR2 (Ils auraient pu le marquer sur les boites...)
    idd posted the 09/02/2026 at 07:35 PM
    bon le collector c'est juste le cd des musiques + 1 poster, je suis pas sur que ça vaille le coup.
    45€ le jeu standard ça se tient vu que la version demat c'est 30€
    après je crois pas avoir acheté chez eux depuis des années, je sais plus ce que ça vaut niveau fiabilité.
    Mais bon, on a là la dernière okaz de l'histoire de l'humanité de les avoir en physique.....
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