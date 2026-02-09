profile
Metal Gear Solid : Master Collection Vol 2
1
Likers
name : Metal Gear Solid : Master Collection Vol 2
platform : Switch 2
editor : Konami
developer : Konami
genre : compilation
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch Switch 2 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
aeris201
13
Likes
Likers
aeris201
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 219
visites since opening : 391585
aeris201 > blog
[Charts UK] La seconde collection de Solid Snake au sommet
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    link49
    posted the 09/02/2026 at 05:22 PM by aeris201
    comments (1)
    grospich posted the 09/02/2026 at 07:17 PM
    Les vieux Tekken 8 et MK1 à la 18ème et 20ème place pendant que Tokon n'est toujours pas apparu dans le top 40.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo