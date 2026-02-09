accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
1
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
name :
Metal Gear Solid : Master Collection Vol 2
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Konami
developer :
Konami
genre :
compilation
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Switch
Switch 2
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
13
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
aeris354
,
aeris355
,
aeris358
,
aeris361
,
aeris362
,
aeris363
,
aeris365
,
aeris202
,
aeris203
,
skuldleif
,
barret49201
,
suzukube
aeris201
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
219
visites since opening :
391585
aeris201
> blog
[Charts UK] La seconde collection de Solid Snake au sommet
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
link49
posted the 09/02/2026 at 05:22 PM by
aeris201
comments (
1
)
grospich
posted
the 09/02/2026 at 07:17 PM
Les vieux Tekken 8 et MK1 à la 18ème et 20ème place pendant que Tokon n'est toujours pas apparu dans le top 40.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo