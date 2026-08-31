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Stellar Blade
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name : Stellar Blade
platform : PC
editor : Shift Up
developer : Shift Up
genre : action-RPG
other versions : Playstation 5
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nicolasgourry
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[NS2] Stellar Blade / Gameplay (gamescom 2026)




Date de sortie : 2026
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ahw_YII1PM
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    posted the 08/31/2026 at 01:16 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    gasmok2 posted the 08/31/2026 at 01:28 PM
    L'ayant fait sur PS5, je trouve cette version très correcte
    akinen posted the 08/31/2026 at 01:31 PM
    Comment ont-ils fait? C'est en 60fps
    tripy73 posted the 08/31/2026 at 01:39 PM
    akinen : ils ont dû réduire drastiquement la réso interne et certains effets, le tout aidé par le DLSS et oui c'est la cible des dév de le faire tourner à 60fps, reste à voir comment ça va se comporter dans les zones ouvertes.
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/31/2026 at 01:54 PM
    akinen gasmok2 tripy73 j'ai rajouté une vidéo
    gasmok2 posted the 08/31/2026 at 02:12 PM
    nicolasgourry
    Vraiment impressionnant pour la Switch 2.
    Elle en a dans le ventre cette machine (pour une console portable) mine de rien.
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