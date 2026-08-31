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God of War : Laufey
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> blog
[God of War Laufey] Sony ne perd pas de temps
Il y a déjà des publicités pour le jeu qui sort l'année prochaine.
J'ai vraiment hâte qu'il sorte, même si j'avoues que j'ai moins apprécié le précédant.
Source :
https://x.com/Archangel491/
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1
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bogsnake
posted the 08/31/2026 at 11:32 AM by
link49
comments (
14
)
fdestroyer
posted
the 08/31/2026 at 11:36 AM
Ah putain ils ont utilisé une PS5 avec lecteur sur l'illustration! 0_0
shanks
posted
the 08/31/2026 at 11:38 AM
J'ai vu ça hier en voiture, j'ai été étonné de pubs si précoces.
rogeraf
posted
the 08/31/2026 at 11:39 AM
Bon Anniversaire Link ! Je viens de rentrer de vacances .. La reprise, com anticipée on va dire
derno
posted
the 08/31/2026 at 11:40 AM
fdestroyer
je m'étais fais la même reflection
et pareil, quand j'ai vu l'affiche je m'étais dis: "ça sort déjà?"....mais en fait non, j'en ai vu une autre avec ghost of yotei.
pharrell
posted
the 08/31/2026 at 11:48 AM
S'ils commencent la promo ça veut dire qu'ils ont bon espoir de sortir le jeu à la date prévue.
J'avoue que c'est beaucoup trop tôt... Entre temps y a GTA qui va occuper tous les esprits pendant au moins 3/4 mois. Vaut mieux commencer la promo en février.
aozora78
posted
the 08/31/2026 at 12:00 PM
shanks
Persona 4 Revival, ils ont une communication ultra poussée depuis le début de l'été et ça ne semble jamais s'arrêter depuis.
Alors que c'est un remake, c'est ça qui est étonnant.
Là c'est vrai que normalement, ils ouvrent les vannes pours les God of War généralement entre 3 et 5 mois... ils vont vouloir parler des exclusivités à venir Post GTA VI surement pour motiver encore plus les gens à prendre une PS5 d'ici Noël
akinen
posted
the 08/31/2026 at 12:00 PM
J'ai hâte!
gasmok2
posted
the 08/31/2026 at 12:04 PM
Les mecs ont honte de rien avec une PS5 avec lecteur.....
romgamer6859
posted
the 08/31/2026 at 12:25 PM
c'est tôt en effet
vyse
posted
the 08/31/2026 at 12:31 PM
qu'est ce qu'ils ont branlé au service achat de chez Sony ? c'est du jamais vu ! tu fais pas du mass media d'un jeu qui n'est pas disponible dans le mois !
benichou
posted
the 08/31/2026 at 12:32 PM
Ah oui ils ont vraiment fait une pub avec cet artwork minable?
mibugishiden
posted
the 08/31/2026 at 01:06 PM
Link49
, on sait que t'habites à Angers maintenant pas loin d'un Picard, fais gaffe l'etau se ressere
link49
posted
the 08/31/2026 at 01:09 PM
mibugishiden
j'ai vu cette pub quand je suis rentré du boulot.
22
posted
the 08/31/2026 at 01:53 PM
Chelou...
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je m'étais fais la même reflection
et pareil, quand j'ai vu l'affiche je m'étais dis: "ça sort déjà?"....mais en fait non, j'en ai vu une autre avec ghost of yotei.
J'avoue que c'est beaucoup trop tôt... Entre temps y a GTA qui va occuper tous les esprits pendant au moins 3/4 mois. Vaut mieux commencer la promo en février.
Alors que c'est un remake, c'est ça qui est étonnant.
Là c'est vrai que normalement, ils ouvrent les vannes pours les God of War généralement entre 3 et 5 mois... ils vont vouloir parler des exclusivités à venir Post GTA VI surement pour motiver encore plus les gens à prendre une PS5 d'ici Noël