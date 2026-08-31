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God of War : Laufey
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name : God of War : Laufey
platform : Playstation 5
editor : PlayStation Studios
developer : PlayStation Studios
genre : action-aventure
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link49
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[God of War Laufey] Sony ne perd pas de temps


Il y a déjà des publicités pour le jeu qui sort l'année prochaine.



J'ai vraiment hâte qu'il sorte, même si j'avoues que j'ai moins apprécié le précédant.

Source : https://x.com/Archangel491/
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    bogsnake
    posted the 08/31/2026 at 11:32 AM by link49
    comments (14)
    fdestroyer posted the 08/31/2026 at 11:36 AM
    Ah putain ils ont utilisé une PS5 avec lecteur sur l'illustration! 0_0
    shanks posted the 08/31/2026 at 11:38 AM
    J'ai vu ça hier en voiture, j'ai été étonné de pubs si précoces.
    rogeraf posted the 08/31/2026 at 11:39 AM
    Bon Anniversaire Link ! Je viens de rentrer de vacances .. La reprise, com anticipée on va dire
    derno posted the 08/31/2026 at 11:40 AM
    fdestroyer
    je m'étais fais la même reflection
    et pareil, quand j'ai vu l'affiche je m'étais dis: "ça sort déjà?"....mais en fait non, j'en ai vu une autre avec ghost of yotei.
    pharrell posted the 08/31/2026 at 11:48 AM
    S'ils commencent la promo ça veut dire qu'ils ont bon espoir de sortir le jeu à la date prévue.

    J'avoue que c'est beaucoup trop tôt... Entre temps y a GTA qui va occuper tous les esprits pendant au moins 3/4 mois. Vaut mieux commencer la promo en février.
    aozora78 posted the 08/31/2026 at 12:00 PM
    shanks Persona 4 Revival, ils ont une communication ultra poussée depuis le début de l'été et ça ne semble jamais s'arrêter depuis.

    Alors que c'est un remake, c'est ça qui est étonnant.

    Là c'est vrai que normalement, ils ouvrent les vannes pours les God of War généralement entre 3 et 5 mois... ils vont vouloir parler des exclusivités à venir Post GTA VI surement pour motiver encore plus les gens à prendre une PS5 d'ici Noël
    akinen posted the 08/31/2026 at 12:00 PM
    J'ai hâte!
    gasmok2 posted the 08/31/2026 at 12:04 PM
    Les mecs ont honte de rien avec une PS5 avec lecteur.....
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/31/2026 at 12:25 PM
    c'est tôt en effet
    vyse posted the 08/31/2026 at 12:31 PM
    qu'est ce qu'ils ont branlé au service achat de chez Sony ? c'est du jamais vu ! tu fais pas du mass media d'un jeu qui n'est pas disponible dans le mois !
    benichou posted the 08/31/2026 at 12:32 PM
    Ah oui ils ont vraiment fait une pub avec cet artwork minable?
    mibugishiden posted the 08/31/2026 at 01:06 PM
    Link49, on sait que t'habites à Angers maintenant pas loin d'un Picard, fais gaffe l'etau se ressere
    link49 posted the 08/31/2026 at 01:09 PM
    mibugishiden j'ai vu cette pub quand je suis rentré du boulot.
    22 posted the 08/31/2026 at 01:53 PM
    Chelou...
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