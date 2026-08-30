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Elden Ring
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name : Elden Ring
platform : Switch 2
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Switch 2 -
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link49
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[Achats Switch 2] Je me suis lâché pour mon anniversaire!


Comme d'habitude, quelques images maisons en mode portable, avec le dernier DMC :







Puis MGS4 :







Et enfin Elden Ring :







J'ai de quoi faire.

Source : https://x.com/Archangel491/
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    Who likes this ?
    aeris201, idd, kevinmccallisterrr, suzukube
    posted the 08/30/2026 at 01:14 PM by link49
    comments (8)
    aeris201 posted the 08/30/2026 at 01:33 PM
    Superbe

    Des achats de qualité

    Joyeux anniv
    skuldleif posted the 08/30/2026 at 01:50 PM
    Bon anniv
    natedrake posted the 08/30/2026 at 02:19 PM
    Au moins Link49 a vraiment acheté MGS et ER sur Switch 2, pas comme son pote l'imposteur, d'ailleurs présent sur cet article.

    Amuse toi bien.
    hyoga57 posted the 08/30/2026 at 02:22 PM
    natedrake C’est le premier à liker en plus.
    natedrake posted the 08/30/2026 at 02:24 PM
    hyoga57 De toute façon, il like tous les articles de Link, c'est incroyable.
    micheljackson posted the 08/30/2026 at 02:32 PM
    Il en achète autant quand ce n'est pas son anniversaire, mais je suppose que c'est la blague
    apejy posted the 08/30/2026 at 03:01 PM
    Très bon choix et bon anniversaire
    suzukube posted the 08/30/2026 at 03:14 PM
    Je ne sais pas comment tu gères ta place sur la switch j’ai supprimé des jeux pour cod ! Happy birthday enjoy !
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