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The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt
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aeris201
> blog
[Switch 2] The Witcher III Remastered : video du mode portable
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posted the 08/29/2026 at 03:48 PM by
aeris201
comments (
4
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shambala93
posted
the 08/29/2026 at 03:54 PM
Ça a l’air de tenir la route !
ravyxxs
posted
the 08/29/2026 at 03:57 PM
C'est plus que correcte
, mais jouer à ce chef d'oeuvre sur un écran aussi petit non merci, en dock peut être.
suzukube
posted
the 08/29/2026 at 04:05 PM
Excellent
arikado
posted
the 08/29/2026 at 04:09 PM
Day one gratos
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