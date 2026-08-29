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The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt
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name : The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt
platform : Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Saber Interactive
genre : RPG
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aeris201
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aeris201 > blog
[Switch 2] The Witcher III Remastered : video du mode portable
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    posted the 08/29/2026 at 03:48 PM by aeris201
    comments (4)
    shambala93 posted the 08/29/2026 at 03:54 PM
    Ça a l’air de tenir la route !
    ravyxxs posted the 08/29/2026 at 03:57 PM
    C'est plus que correcte , mais jouer à ce chef d'oeuvre sur un écran aussi petit non merci, en dock peut être.
    suzukube posted the 08/29/2026 at 04:05 PM
    Excellent
    arikado posted the 08/29/2026 at 04:09 PM
    Day one gratos
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