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[Switch 2] Dispatch : version physique Deluxe Edition
Version physique – Dispatch – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Deluxe Edition) sortira en physique en fin d’année, dans une boite classique pour 49,99 € ou dans une version limitée SteelBook à 59,99 €.



https://x.com/NintendHOME/status/2092546444771164184?s=20
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    yukilin, kisukesan
    posted the 08/29/2026 at 07:28 AM by aeris201
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    thorim posted the 08/29/2026 at 08:46 AM
    Inclus en exclusivité l'édition censuré du jeu qui retire tout le sel...
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