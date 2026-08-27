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Rhythm Paradise Groove
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name : Rhythm Paradise Groove
platform : Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : music
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aeris201
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aeris201 > blog
[Charts Japon] Rhythm Paradise s’approche du million
Famitsu Sales: Week 34, 2026 (Aug 17 - Aug 23)

01./01. [NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo) {2026.07.02} (¥5.909) - 37.402 / 911.241 (-55%)
02./02. [NS2] Splatoon Raiders # (Nintendo) {2026.07.23} (¥6.800) - 13.224 / 626.371 (-59%)
03./03. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo) {2026.04.16} (¥6.480) - 12.558 / 1.574.773 (-51%)
04./00. [NS2] Steins;Gate Re:Boot # (Mages.) {2026.08.20} (¥7.800) - 7.613 / NEW
05./00. [PS5] Steins;Gate Re:Boot # (Mages.) {2026.08.20} (¥6.800) - 4.002 / NEW
06./06. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 3.953 / 4.265.941 (-45%)
07./05. [NSW] Power Pros 2026-2027 (Konami) {2026.06.11} (¥7.700) - 3.718 / 205.769 (-51%)
08./04. [NS2] Pokemon Pokopia (Pokemon Co.) {2026.03.05} (¥8.164) - 3.701 / 1.115.493 (-52%)
09./00. [NSW] Steins;Gate Re:Boot # (Mages.) {2026.08.20} (¥6.800) - 3.538 / NEW
10./00. [NS2] Starsand Island (Game Source Entertainment) {2026.08.20} (¥6.380) - 3.415 / NEW

Top 10

NSW - 5
NS2 - 4
PS5 - 1

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    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr, lak3
    posted the 08/27/2026 at 01:12 PM by aeris201
    comments (3)
    e3ologue posted the 08/27/2026 at 01:41 PM
    Les ventes hardware font flipper
    keiku posted the 08/27/2026 at 02:17 PM
    e3ologue elle sont a l'image de l'industrie
    cyr posted the 08/27/2026 at 02:58 PM
    e3ologue la hausse de prix de la switch2 au japon a pas aidé. Les autres toute façon vu le niveau, ça change rien au devenir et destin tout tracé dans la continuité.
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