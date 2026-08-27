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Elden Ring
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name : Elden Ring
platform : Switch 2
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Switch 2 -
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[Switch 2] Elden Ring rejoint la liste des jeux avec plus de 90/100 chez Metacritic


Tous les jeux Switch 2 ayant une moyenne Metacritic de 90 ou plus :

All Switch 2 Games with a 90+ Metacritic Average:

- Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 Edition
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition
- Hades II
- Sektori
- Elden Ring Tarnished Edition
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Mina the Hollower
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Remake
- and Roger

Pour rappel, voici quelques notes :



Le prochain devrait probablement être Fire Emblem : Fortune's Weave.

Source : https://x.com/Stealth40k/
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    Who likes this ?
    aeris201, hypermario
    posted the 08/27/2026 at 12:36 PM by link49
    comments (2)
    link49 posted the 08/27/2026 at 01:59 PM
    vyse tu peux être plus explicite...
    zekk posted the 08/27/2026 at 03:18 PM
    Il n’a pas attendu la switch 2...
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