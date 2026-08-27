Tous les jeux Switch 2 ayant une moyenne Metacritic de 90 ou plus :
All Switch 2 Games with a 90+ Metacritic Average:
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 Edition
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition
- Hades II
- Sektori
- Elden Ring Tarnished Edition
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Mina the Hollower
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Remake
- and Roger
Pour rappel, voici quelques notes :
Le prochain devrait probablement être Fire Emblem : Fortune's Weave.
Source : https://x.com/Stealth40k/
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posted the 08/27/2026 at 12:36 PM by link49