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name :
Elden Ring
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
FromSoftware
genre :
action-aventure
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> blog
[Comparatif] Elden Ring : Switch 2 (2160p ~35fps) vs PS5 (2160p ~60fps)
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kevinmccallisterrr
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yukilin
posted the 08/27/2026 at 09:15 AM by
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metroidvania
posted
the 08/27/2026 at 09:37 AM
Cest cool. Incroyable pour une portable. Malheureusement GKC donc pas d'achat. Dommage j'aurai une grosse collection de jeux switch 2 tant pis Nintendo
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