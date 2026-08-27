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Elden Ring
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name : Elden Ring
platform : Switch 2
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Switch 2 -
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aeris201
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aeris201 > blog
[Comparatif] Elden Ring : Switch 2 (2160p ~35fps) vs PS5 (2160p ~60fps)
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    kevinmccallisterrr, yukilin
    posted the 08/27/2026 at 09:15 AM by aeris201
    comments (1)
    metroidvania posted the 08/27/2026 at 09:37 AM
    Cest cool. Incroyable pour une portable. Malheureusement GKC donc pas d'achat. Dommage j'aurai une grosse collection de jeux switch 2 tant pis Nintendo
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