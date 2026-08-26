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Bug Land TESTE La VF de Crimson
Et je valide carrément ! C'est innatendu je m'attendais pas à ça...C'est pas foufou non plus mais c'est plus qu'honnête !

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    ravyxxs
    posted the 08/26/2026 at 11:32 PM by pademoniumcinematics
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    ravyxxs posted the 08/26/2026 at 11:54 PM
    Tant que c'est pas la VF de KCD2 ça va...
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