accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
56
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
leonr4
,
milo42
,
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
gat
,
momotaros
,
neckbreaker71
,
iglooo
,
opthomas
,
shindo
,
zabuza
,
testament
,
minx
,
link49
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sujetdelta
,
kenpokan
,
niveforever
,
torotoro59
,
siil
,
spartan1985
,
awamy02
,
uit
,
escobar
,
rebellion
,
magium
,
darksly
,
sebwoof
,
leblogdeshacka
,
diablass59
,
goldmen33
,
shaco
,
chester
,
kamina
,
trichejeux
,
salocin
,
mugimando
,
gaunt
,
bourbon
,
enzo87
,
lolise
,
voxen
,
potion2swag
,
supatony
,
altendorf
,
ghouledheleter
,
k13a
,
xylander
,
tokito
,
almightybhunivelze
,
skuldleif
,
pcverso
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
21
visites since opening :
1522297
negan
> blog
RIP Tim Curry
L'acteur légendaire Tim Curry, connu pour ses rôles dans Rocky Horror Picture Show, Ça, Muppet Treasure Island, Home Alone 2 : Lost in New York, et bien d'autres, est mort à l'âge de 80 ans.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
raoh38
posted the 08/26/2026 at 04:27 PM by
negan
comments (
13
)
shinz0
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 04:29 PM
RIP
À tout jamais dans la légende en Pennywise le clown
cyr
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 04:30 PM
En ce moment sa y va.
P Bouvard, dodo la saumure, maintenant lui.
malroth
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 04:30 PM
ah c'etait lui "ça" qui m'avait traumatisé quand j'etais goss ?
Rip
narphe1
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 04:30 PM
Mon traumastisme d'enfance ! Rip à ce grand monsieur
cyr
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 04:33 PM
J'allais dire une connerie, je me disais s'il avait joué dans maman j'ai encore rater l'avion....
L'un des concierge dans l'hôtel de Trump.....(les meilleurs de new York...mdr)
Je savais pas que c'était lui qui jouait le clown.
2 rôle totalement radicalement différent.
Et ben merde.
micheljackson
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 04:34 PM
cyr
Il y a surtout le génial Nick Bougas qui est décédé le 22 août
kikoo31
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 04:41 PM
cyr
quelqu'un pour faire un blog pour Bouvard ?
altendorf
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 04:43 PM
RIP :/
taiko
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 04:43 PM
Pour moi c'est le mec de l'hôtel dans maman j'ai encore raté l'avion
opthomas
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 04:44 PM
Que le Premier Cherdenko repose en paix votre service pour l'union soviétique sera reconnus pour l'éternité !
jackfrost
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 04:48 PM
malroth
je ne savais pas également
RIP à notre cauchemar
ravyxxs
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 04:51 PM
80 ans, back to back...ça fait mal.
marchand2sable
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 05:01 PM
RIP le vrai IT. Effrayant ce clown. Avec les moyens limités du téléfilm il a quand même réussi à sauver le tout. Bravo.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
À tout jamais dans la légende en Pennywise le clown
P Bouvard, dodo la saumure, maintenant lui.
Rip
L'un des concierge dans l'hôtel de Trump.....(les meilleurs de new York...mdr)
Je savais pas que c'était lui qui jouait le clown.
2 rôle totalement radicalement différent.
Et ben merde.
Il y a surtout le génial Nick Bougas qui est décédé le 22 août
RIP à notre cauchemar