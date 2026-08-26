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negan > blog
RIP Tim Curry



L'acteur légendaire Tim Curry, connu pour ses rôles dans Rocky Horror Picture Show, Ça, Muppet Treasure Island, Home Alone 2 : Lost in New York, et bien d'autres, est mort à l'âge de 80 ans.
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    raoh38
    posted the 08/26/2026 at 04:27 PM by negan
    comments (13)
    shinz0 posted the 08/26/2026 at 04:29 PM
    RIP
    À tout jamais dans la légende en Pennywise le clown
    cyr posted the 08/26/2026 at 04:30 PM
    En ce moment sa y va.

    P Bouvard, dodo la saumure, maintenant lui.
    malroth posted the 08/26/2026 at 04:30 PM
    ah c'etait lui "ça" qui m'avait traumatisé quand j'etais goss ?

    Rip
    narphe1 posted the 08/26/2026 at 04:30 PM
    Mon traumastisme d'enfance ! Rip à ce grand monsieur
    cyr posted the 08/26/2026 at 04:33 PM
    J'allais dire une connerie, je me disais s'il avait joué dans maman j'ai encore rater l'avion....
    L'un des concierge dans l'hôtel de Trump.....(les meilleurs de new York...mdr)


    Je savais pas que c'était lui qui jouait le clown.

    2 rôle totalement radicalement différent.

    Et ben merde.
    micheljackson posted the 08/26/2026 at 04:34 PM
    cyr
    Il y a surtout le génial Nick Bougas qui est décédé le 22 août
    kikoo31 posted the 08/26/2026 at 04:41 PM
    cyr quelqu'un pour faire un blog pour Bouvard ?
    altendorf posted the 08/26/2026 at 04:43 PM
    RIP :/
    taiko posted the 08/26/2026 at 04:43 PM
    Pour moi c'est le mec de l'hôtel dans maman j'ai encore raté l'avion
    opthomas posted the 08/26/2026 at 04:44 PM
    Que le Premier Cherdenko repose en paix votre service pour l'union soviétique sera reconnus pour l'éternité !
    jackfrost posted the 08/26/2026 at 04:48 PM
    malroth je ne savais pas également

    RIP à notre cauchemar
    ravyxxs posted the 08/26/2026 at 04:51 PM
    80 ans, back to back...ça fait mal.
    marchand2sable posted the 08/26/2026 at 05:01 PM
    RIP le vrai IT. Effrayant ce clown. Avec les moyens limités du téléfilm il a quand même réussi à sauver le tout. Bravo.
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