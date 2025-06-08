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Persona 4 Revival
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name : Persona 4 Revival
platform : PC
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
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yanssou
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Persona 4 Revival : Story Trailer


Un Story trailer pour Persona 4 Revival, le remake sortira le 18 février 2027 sur PC, PS5 et Xbox Series X|S.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vr3IyUicYjY
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    posted the 08/26/2026 at 03:58 PM by yanssou
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