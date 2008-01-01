KOEI TECMO

Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & the Guide of Memories (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC) – Playable, Booth, Stage

Attack on Titan 3 (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC) – Playable, Booth, Stage

Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC) – Playable, Booth, Stage

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Hishou (PS5, Switch 2, Switch, PC) – Playable, Booth, Stage

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC) – Playable, Booth, Stage



BANDAI NAMCO

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Thieve – Playable, Novelty, Freebies, Pre-Order Campaign

Bleach: Mirrors High – Playable, Novelty

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 – Playable, Novelty

One Piece: Grand Gourmet – Playable, Novelty, Pre-Order Campaign

Tales of Eternia: Remastered – Pre-Order Campaign

Once Upon a Katamari – Playable, Novelty

Tamagotchi Plaza – Playable, Novelty



3D PUBLISHER

Earth Defense Force 6.2 Invaders from Another World – Démo jouable, animation sur scène

Earth Defense Force 5 pour Nintendo Switch 2 – Démo jouable, animation sur scène

Earth Defense Force 6 pour Nintendo Switch 2 – Démo jouable