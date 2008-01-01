KOEI TECMO
Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & the Guide of Memories (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC) – Playable, Booth, Stage
Attack on Titan 3 (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC) – Playable, Booth, Stage
Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC) – Playable, Booth, Stage
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Hishou (PS5, Switch 2, Switch, PC) – Playable, Booth, Stage
Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC) – Playable, Booth, Stage
BANDAI NAMCO
Ace Combat 8: Wings of Thieve – Playable, Novelty, Freebies, Pre-Order Campaign
Bleach: Mirrors High – Playable, Novelty
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 – Playable, Novelty
One Piece: Grand Gourmet – Playable, Novelty, Pre-Order Campaign
Tales of Eternia: Remastered – Pre-Order Campaign
Once Upon a Katamari – Playable, Novelty
Tamagotchi Plaza – Playable, Novelty
3D PUBLISHER
Earth Defense Force 6.2 Invaders from Another World – Démo jouable, animation sur scène
Earth Defense Force 5 pour Nintendo Switch 2 – Démo jouable, animation sur scène
Earth Defense Force 6 pour Nintendo Switch 2 – Démo jouable
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posted the 08/26/2026 at 10:03 AM by newtechnix