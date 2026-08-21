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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners II : Nouveau trailer + Date de diffusion
Diffusion le 20 Octobre sur Netflix.

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    tripy73
    posted the 08/21/2026 at 09:08 AM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    vyse posted the 08/21/2026 at 09:13 AM
    Putain la qualité de l'animation ..je suis sur le cul
    zekk posted the 08/21/2026 at 09:22 AM
    alucardhellsing posted the 08/21/2026 at 09:25 AM
    viveemnt bordel !
    loganwolverine posted the 08/21/2026 at 09:28 AM
    Whaou ! J'ai hâte !
    kevisiano posted the 08/21/2026 at 09:33 AM
    ça va être grandiose
    kirk posted the 08/21/2026 at 09:51 AM
    A défaut d'avoir un dlc je me contenterai de ça. En vrai j'ai trop hâte.
    vyse posted the 08/21/2026 at 09:55 AM
    Je suis frustré que ça ne soit pas accompagné d'un DLC car ça donne envie d'y retourner mais je l'ai déjà retourné le jeu..
    bookker posted the 08/21/2026 at 10:34 AM
    La saison 1 etait géniale. Vraiment impatient de découvrir cette saison 2 !
    lefab88 posted the 08/21/2026 at 11:00 AM
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