Famitsu a publié hier le top 10 des deux dernieres semaines additionnées mais aujourd'hui il publie le top 30 des deux semaines séparés. Hier on a appris que Beast of Reincarnation s'est vendu a 48k en deux semaines et la on découvre qu'il a fait 43k en premiere semaine mais qu'il s'est totalement effondré avec 5k en deuxième semaine.
Concernant Marvel Tokon, avec 2k ventes c'est le lancement le plus faible pour un jeu de combat Arc System au Japon (en excluant les titres ultra-nichés comme DNF Duel), bien en dessous de la plupart des Guilty Gear, BlazBlue et même Under Night in Birth.
Le top 30 des deux semaines separés :
Famitsu Sales: Week 32, 2026 (Aug 03 - Aug 09)
01./02. [NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo) {2026.07.02} (¥5.909) - 55.827 / 790.303 (-7%)
02./00. [PS5] Beast of Reincarnation (Happinet) {2026.08.04} (¥8.164) - 43.010 / NEW
03./01. [NS2] Splatoon Raiders # (Nintendo) {2026.07.23} (¥6.800) - 32.386 / 580.612 (-56%)
04./04. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo) {2026.04.16} (¥6.480) - 18.213 / 1.536.544 (-1%)
05./14. [NS2] Pokemon Pokopia (Pokemon Co.) {2026.03.05} (¥8.164) - 6.447 / 1.104.004 (+27%)
06./10. [NSW] Power Pros 2026-2027 (Konami) {2026.06.11} (¥7.700) - 5.318 / 194.482 (-10%)
07./16. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 5.167 / 4.254.804 (+16%)
08./12. [NS2] Mario Kart World # (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥9.073) - 5.097 / 3.011.560 (-11%)
09./03. [NS2] Village in the Shade (Nippon Ichi Software) {2026.07.30} (¥8.200) - 4.723 / 26.688 (-78%)
10./13. [NSW] Goemon's Great Gathering! (Konami) {2026.07.02} (¥4.980) - 3.967 / 77.860 (-28%)
11./20. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) - 3.008 / 4.566.568 (+6%)
12./18. [NS2] eFootball Kick-Off! (Konami) {2026.06.04} (¥3.500) - 2.879 / 66.617 (-11%)
13./00. [PS5] Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2026.08.06} (¥7.255) - 2.814 / NEW
14./07. [NSW] Village in the Shade (Nippon Ichi Software) {2026.07.30} (¥7.200) - 2.626 / 15.084 (-79%)
15./00. [PS5] Astro Bot (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2024.09.06} (¥7.255) - 2.561 / 116.074
16./24. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 2.324 / 5.938.595 (+6%)
17./29. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 2.103 / 6.596.111 (+19%)
18./23. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 2.096 / 8.463.275 (-5%)
19./11. [PS5] Village in the Shade (Nippon Ichi Software) {2026.07.30} (¥8.200) - 2.074 / 7.954 (-65%)
20./26. [NS2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥7.889) - 2.001 / 87.656 (+0%)
21./30. [NS2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - NS2 Edition (Nintendo) {2026.01.15} (¥6.480) - 1.858 / 143.268 (+5%)
22./00. [NS2] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - NS2 Edition (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥8.091) - 1.768 / 68.550
23./00. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) - 1.628 / 1.750.333 (+1%)
24./00. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) - 1.557 / 1.516.011 (-10%)
25./00. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Your Town Must Be There Too - Eastern Japan Edition + Western Japan Edition (Konami) {2025.11.13} (¥7.255) - 1.552 / 374.585 (+3%)
26./00. [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree (Nintendo) {2024.10.17} (¥6.480) - 1.539 / 1.528.679 (-1%)
27./22. [PS5] eBaseball: Pro Spirit 2026 (Konami) {2026.07.16} (¥7.980) - 1.523 / 28.543 (-38%)
28./00. [NSW] Route-16 Collection # (Sunsoft) {2026.08.06} (¥4.980) - 1.516 / NEW
29./00. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 1.462 / 2.456.493
30./00. [NS2] Super Mario Party: Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo) {2025.07.24} (¥8.297) - 1.442 / 216.695
Top 30
NSW - 16
NS2 - 9
PS5 - 5
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Famitsu Sales: Week 33, 2026 (Aug 10 - Aug 16)
01./01. [NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo) {2026.07.02} (¥5.909) - 83.536 / 873.839 (+50%)
02./03. [NS2] Splatoon Raiders # (Nintendo) {2026.07.23} (¥6.800) - 32.535 / 613.147 (+0%)
03./04. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo) {2026.04.16} (¥6.480) - 25.671 / 1.562.215 (+41%)
04./05. [NS2] Pokemon Pokopia (Pokemon Co.) {2026.03.05} (¥8.164) - 7.788 / 1.111.792 (+21%)
05./06. [NSW] Power Pros 2026-2027 (Konami) {2026.06.11} (¥7.700) - 7.569 / 202.051 (+42%)
06./07. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 7.184 / 4.261.988 (+39%)
07./08. [NS2] Mario Kart World # (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥9.073) - 6.280 / 3.017.840 (+23%)
08./02. [PS5] Beast of Reincarnation (Happinet) {2026.08.04} (¥8.164) - 5.147 / 48.157 (-88%)
09./10. [NSW] Goemon's Great Gathering! (Konami) {2026.07.02} (¥4.980) - 4.085 / 81.945 (+3%)
10./12. [NS2] eFootball Kick-Off! (Konami) {2026.06.04} (¥3.500) - 4.082 / 70.699 (+42%)
11./11. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) - 3.576 / 4.570.144 (+19%)
12./16. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 3.448 / 5.942.043 (+48%)
13./17. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 2.725 / 6.598.836 (+30%)
14./18. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 2.690 / 8.465.965 (+28%)
15./00. [NS2] The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (Microsoft Game Studios) {2026.08.11} (¥6.600) - 2.539 / NEW
16./24. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) - 2.307 / 1.518.318 (+48%)
17./21. [NS2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - NS2 Edition (Nintendo) {2026.01.15} (¥6.480) - 2.218 / 145.486 (+19%)
18./30. [NS2] Super Mario Party: Jamboree - NS2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo) {2025.07.24} (¥8.297) - 2.189 / 218.884 (+52%)
19./25. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 (Konami) {2025.11.13} (¥7.255) - 2.162 / 376.747 (+39%)
20./26. [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree (Nintendo) {2024.10.17} (¥6.480) - 2.044 / 1.530.723 (+33%)
21./23. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) - 1.977 / 1.752.310 (+21%)
22./00. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 NS2 Edition (Konami) {2025.11.13} (¥8.164) - 1.700 / 319.355
23./27. [PS5] eBaseball: Pro Spirit 2026 (Konami) {2026.07.16} (¥7.980) - 1.692 / 30.235 (+11%)
24./00. [NS2] Star Fox (Nintendo) {2026.06.25} (¥5.891) - 1.650 / 69.657 (+17%)
25./00. [NS2] Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Nintendo) {2026.05.21} (¥7.255) - 1.609 / 84.314
26./00. [NS2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo) {2026.02.12} (¥8.164) - 1.594 / 126.565
27./19. [PS5] Village in the Shade (Nippon Ichi Software) {2026.07.30} (¥8.200) - 1.588 / 9.542 (-23%)
28./00. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet # (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) - 1.453 / 5.693.820
29./20. [NS2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - NS2 Edition (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥7.889) - 1.449 / 89.105 (-28%)
30./00. [NS2] Super Mario Bros. Wonder: NS2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park (Nintendo) {2026.03.26} (¥7.797) - 1.444 / 44.935
Top 30
NSW - 14
NS2 - 13
PS5 - 3
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posted the 08/21/2026 at 07:09 AM by aeris201
il reste 3 eme marché mondiale ,mais de toute facon les jeux américain n'ont jamais marché la bas