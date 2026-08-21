Famitsu a publié hier le top 10 des deux dernieres semaines additionnées mais aujourd'hui il publie le top 30 des deux semaines séparés. Hier on a appris que Beast of Reincarnation s'est vendu a 48k en deux semaines et la on découvre qu'il a fait 43k en premiere semaine mais qu'il s'est totalement effondré avec 5k en deuxième semaine.



Concernant Marvel Tokon, avec 2k ventes c'est le lancement le plus faible pour un jeu de combat Arc System au Japon (en excluant les titres ultra-nichés comme DNF Duel), bien en dessous de la plupart des Guilty Gear, BlazBlue et même Under Night in Birth.





Le top 30 des deux semaines separés :



Famitsu Sales: Week 32, 2026 (Aug 03 - Aug 09)



01./02. [NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo) {2026.07.02} (¥5.909) - 55.827 / 790.303 (-7%)

02./00. [PS5] Beast of Reincarnation (Happinet) {2026.08.04} (¥8.164) - 43.010 / NEW

03./01. [NS2] Splatoon Raiders # (Nintendo) {2026.07.23} (¥6.800) - 32.386 / 580.612 (-56%)

04./04. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo) {2026.04.16} (¥6.480) - 18.213 / 1.536.544 (-1%)

05./14. [NS2] Pokemon Pokopia (Pokemon Co.) {2026.03.05} (¥8.164) - 6.447 / 1.104.004 (+27%)

06./10. [NSW] Power Pros 2026-2027 (Konami) {2026.06.11} (¥7.700) - 5.318 / 194.482 (-10%)

07./16. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 5.167 / 4.254.804 (+16%)

08./12. [NS2] Mario Kart World # (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥9.073) - 5.097 / 3.011.560 (-11%)

09./03. [NS2] Village in the Shade (Nippon Ichi Software) {2026.07.30} (¥8.200) - 4.723 / 26.688 (-78%)

10./13. [NSW] Goemon's Great Gathering! (Konami) {2026.07.02} (¥4.980) - 3.967 / 77.860 (-28%)

11./20. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) - 3.008 / 4.566.568 (+6%)

12./18. [NS2] eFootball Kick-Off! (Konami) {2026.06.04} (¥3.500) - 2.879 / 66.617 (-11%)

13./00. [PS5] Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2026.08.06} (¥7.255) - 2.814 / NEW

14./07. [NSW] Village in the Shade (Nippon Ichi Software) {2026.07.30} (¥7.200) - 2.626 / 15.084 (-79%)

15./00. [PS5] Astro Bot (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2024.09.06} (¥7.255) - 2.561 / 116.074

16./24. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 2.324 / 5.938.595 (+6%)

17./29. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 2.103 / 6.596.111 (+19%)

18./23. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 2.096 / 8.463.275 (-5%)

19./11. [PS5] Village in the Shade (Nippon Ichi Software) {2026.07.30} (¥8.200) - 2.074 / 7.954 (-65%)

20./26. [NS2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥7.889) - 2.001 / 87.656 (+0%)

21./30. [NS2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - NS2 Edition (Nintendo) {2026.01.15} (¥6.480) - 1.858 / 143.268 (+5%)

22./00. [NS2] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - NS2 Edition (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥8.091) - 1.768 / 68.550

23./00. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) - 1.628 / 1.750.333 (+1%)

24./00. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) - 1.557 / 1.516.011 (-10%)

25./00. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Your Town Must Be There Too - Eastern Japan Edition + Western Japan Edition (Konami) {2025.11.13} (¥7.255) - 1.552 / 374.585 (+3%)

26./00. [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree (Nintendo) {2024.10.17} (¥6.480) - 1.539 / 1.528.679 (-1%)

27./22. [PS5] eBaseball: Pro Spirit 2026 (Konami) {2026.07.16} (¥7.980) - 1.523 / 28.543 (-38%)

28./00. [NSW] Route-16 Collection # (Sunsoft) {2026.08.06} (¥4.980) - 1.516 / NEW

29./00. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 1.462 / 2.456.493

30./00. [NS2] Super Mario Party: Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo) {2025.07.24} (¥8.297) - 1.442 / 216.695



Top 30



NSW - 16

NS2 - 9

PS5 - 5

___







Famitsu Sales: Week 33, 2026 (Aug 10 - Aug 16)



01./01. [NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo) {2026.07.02} (¥5.909) - 83.536 / 873.839 (+50%)

02./03. [NS2] Splatoon Raiders # (Nintendo) {2026.07.23} (¥6.800) - 32.535 / 613.147 (+0%)

03./04. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo) {2026.04.16} (¥6.480) - 25.671 / 1.562.215 (+41%)

04./05. [NS2] Pokemon Pokopia (Pokemon Co.) {2026.03.05} (¥8.164) - 7.788 / 1.111.792 (+21%)

05./06. [NSW] Power Pros 2026-2027 (Konami) {2026.06.11} (¥7.700) - 7.569 / 202.051 (+42%)

06./07. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 7.184 / 4.261.988 (+39%)

07./08. [NS2] Mario Kart World # (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥9.073) - 6.280 / 3.017.840 (+23%)

08./02. [PS5] Beast of Reincarnation (Happinet) {2026.08.04} (¥8.164) - 5.147 / 48.157 (-88%)

09./10. [NSW] Goemon's Great Gathering! (Konami) {2026.07.02} (¥4.980) - 4.085 / 81.945 (+3%)

10./12. [NS2] eFootball Kick-Off! (Konami) {2026.06.04} (¥3.500) - 4.082 / 70.699 (+42%)

11./11. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) - 3.576 / 4.570.144 (+19%)

12./16. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 3.448 / 5.942.043 (+48%)

13./17. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 2.725 / 6.598.836 (+30%)

14./18. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 2.690 / 8.465.965 (+28%)

15./00. [NS2] The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (Microsoft Game Studios) {2026.08.11} (¥6.600) - 2.539 / NEW

16./24. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) - 2.307 / 1.518.318 (+48%)

17./21. [NS2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - NS2 Edition (Nintendo) {2026.01.15} (¥6.480) - 2.218 / 145.486 (+19%)

18./30. [NS2] Super Mario Party: Jamboree - NS2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo) {2025.07.24} (¥8.297) - 2.189 / 218.884 (+52%)

19./25. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 (Konami) {2025.11.13} (¥7.255) - 2.162 / 376.747 (+39%)

20./26. [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree (Nintendo) {2024.10.17} (¥6.480) - 2.044 / 1.530.723 (+33%)

21./23. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) - 1.977 / 1.752.310 (+21%)

22./00. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 NS2 Edition (Konami) {2025.11.13} (¥8.164) - 1.700 / 319.355

23./27. [PS5] eBaseball: Pro Spirit 2026 (Konami) {2026.07.16} (¥7.980) - 1.692 / 30.235 (+11%)

24./00. [NS2] Star Fox (Nintendo) {2026.06.25} (¥5.891) - 1.650 / 69.657 (+17%)

25./00. [NS2] Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Nintendo) {2026.05.21} (¥7.255) - 1.609 / 84.314

26./00. [NS2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo) {2026.02.12} (¥8.164) - 1.594 / 126.565

27./19. [PS5] Village in the Shade (Nippon Ichi Software) {2026.07.30} (¥8.200) - 1.588 / 9.542 (-23%)

28./00. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet # (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) - 1.453 / 5.693.820

29./20. [NS2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - NS2 Edition (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥7.889) - 1.449 / 89.105 (-28%)

30./00. [NS2] Super Mario Bros. Wonder: NS2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park (Nintendo) {2026.03.26} (¥7.797) - 1.444 / 44.935



Top 30



NSW - 14

NS2 - 13

PS5 - 3