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Rhythm Paradise Groove
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name : Rhythm Paradise Groove
platform : Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : music
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[Charts Japon] Beast ou Bide of Reincarnation ?
Famitsu Sales: Week 32+33, 2026 (Aug 3 - Aug 16)

01./00. [NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo) {2026.07.02} (¥5.909) - 139.363 / 873.839
02./00. [NS2] Splatoon Raiders # (Nintendo) {2026.07.23} (¥6.800) - 64.921 / 613.147
03./00. [PS5] Beast of Reincarnation (Happinet) {2026.08.04} (¥8.164) - 48.157 / NEW
04./00. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo) {2026.04.16} (¥6.480) - 43.884 / 1.562.215
05./00. [NS2] Pokemon Pokopia (Pokemon Co.) {2026.03.05} (¥8.164) - 14.235 / 1.111.792
06./00. [NSW] Power Pros 2026-2027 (Konami) {2026.06.11} (¥7.700) - 12.887 / 202.051
07./00. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 12.351 / 4.261.988
08./00. [NS2] Mario Kart World # (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥9.073) - 11.377 / 3.017.840
09./00. [NSW] Goemon's Great Gathering! (Konami) {2026.07.02} (¥4.980) - 8.052 / 81.945
10./00. [NS2] eFootball Kick-Off! (Konami) {2026.06.04} (¥3.500) - 6.961 / 70.699

Top 10

NSW - 5
NS2 - 4
PS5 - 1

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    posted the 08/20/2026 at 01:09 PM by aeris201
    comments (2)
    aeris201 posted the 08/20/2026 at 01:10 PM
    Je précise que ce sont deux semaines qui sont pris en compte dans ces charts qui vont du 3 au 16 aout
    churos45 posted the 08/20/2026 at 01:18 PM
    Ils ont de la chance d'avoir du stock pour Rhythm Paradise. J'ai dû acheter la boite allemande car y'a plus de stock en France
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