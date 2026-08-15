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bringer: rpg narratif 1er trailer
à voir si c'est un gacha, ou jeu complet. le jeu sortira sur pc, ps5, ios et sera jouable à la gamescom.
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burningcrimson
posted the 08/15/2026 at 10:14 AM by
kalas28
comments (
8
)
burningcrimson
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 10:23 AM
Probablement un gacha à la Star Leap
kalas28
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 11:05 AM
burningcrimson
hormis les supports qui laisse le présager il n'y a rien de plus en info. on en saura plus bientôt je pense.
burningcrimson
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 11:25 AM
kalas28
Vivement plus d'infos car visuellement, ça envoie
kalas28
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 11:26 AM
burningcrimson
15 jours et on devrait on voir plus et surtout savoir plus
burningcrimson
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 11:39 AM
kalas28
Super ! Si la monétisation n'est pas trop agressive ce sera sur ps5 pour moi car mon tel pourra jamais faire ça tourner :lol;
zekk
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 03:38 PM
Franchement hormis le charadesign, je trouve ça très bon
kalas28
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 04:13 PM
zekk
il y a des vibes baten kaitos/chrono cross je trouve.
zekk
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 04:18 PM
kalas28
totalement, le jeu a une vraie identité
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