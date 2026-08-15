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bringer: rpg narratif 1er trailer


à voir si c'est un gacha, ou jeu complet. le jeu sortira sur pc, ps5, ios et sera jouable à la gamescom.
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    burningcrimson
    posted the 08/15/2026 at 10:14 AM by kalas28
    comments (8)
    burningcrimson posted the 08/15/2026 at 10:23 AM
    Probablement un gacha à la Star Leap
    kalas28 posted the 08/15/2026 at 11:05 AM
    burningcrimson hormis les supports qui laisse le présager il n'y a rien de plus en info. on en saura plus bientôt je pense.
    burningcrimson posted the 08/15/2026 at 11:25 AM
    kalas28 Vivement plus d'infos car visuellement, ça envoie
    kalas28 posted the 08/15/2026 at 11:26 AM
    burningcrimson 15 jours et on devrait on voir plus et surtout savoir plus
    burningcrimson posted the 08/15/2026 at 11:39 AM
    kalas28 Super ! Si la monétisation n'est pas trop agressive ce sera sur ps5 pour moi car mon tel pourra jamais faire ça tourner :lol;
    zekk posted the 08/15/2026 at 03:38 PM
    Franchement hormis le charadesign, je trouve ça très bon
    kalas28 posted the 08/15/2026 at 04:13 PM
    zekk il y a des vibes baten kaitos/chrono cross je trouve.
    zekk posted the 08/15/2026 at 04:18 PM
    kalas28 totalement, le jeu a une vraie identité
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