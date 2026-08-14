Silent Hill 2 9/10
Dark Souls 9/10
Bloodborne 9/10
ELDEN RING 9/10
1000xRESIST 9/10
Returnal 9/10
KARMA: The Dark World 9/10
Abzu 9/10
Ghost of Yōtei 9/10
A Plague Tale: Requiem 9/10
SAROS 8/10
Sword of Sea 8/10
South of Midnight 8/10
Split Ficiton 8/10
Astro Bot 8/10
Lies of P 8/10
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice 8/10
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II 8/10
1348 Ex Voto 8/10
INDIKA 8/10
Deer & Boy 8/10
Caravan SandWitch 8/10
House of Hikmah 8/10
Ghost of Tsushima 7/10
A Plague Tale: Innocence 7/10
Atomic Heart 7/10
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage 7/10
Mixtape 7/10
Echoes of the End 7/10
Horizon Zero Dawn 7/10
Horizon Forbidden West 7/10
Resident Evil Requiem 7/10
Stellar Blade 7/10
Dragon Age: The Veilguard 7/10
Assassin's Creed Shadows 7/10
Crimson Desert 7/10
PRAGMATA 7/10
Hogwarts Legacy 6/10
Avowed 6/10
Lords of the Fallen reboot 6/10
Lords of the Fallen II 6/10
Code Violet 5 ou 6/10
The First Descendant 5/10
tags :
posted the 08/14/2026 at 09:51 AM by ghostofwolf
9/10 pour Requiem, j'espère que tu aimeras Resonance.
9/10 pour Abzu et 8/10 pour Sword of the Sea, je t'invite à faire Journey du coup (le goat).
Pas besoin d'aller plus loin pour perdre toute crédibilité. Bref un random avec un post random et des goûts de chiottes.
Bref, tu apprendras à t'y faire. Mais c'est cool que tu découvres internet, je t'envie.
- Ghost of Tsushima 7/10
- Horizon Zero Dawn 7/10
- Horizon Forbidden West 7/10
- Resident Evil Requiem 7/10
- PRAGMATA 7/10
- Hogwarts Legacy 6/10
Par contre merci pour Ghost of Yōtei 9/10 et pour A Plague Tale: Requiem 9/10 !
Mais je respecte ton ressenti
A Plague Tale: Requiem : 6 max/10 Ghost of Yōtei : 7max/10
Je pourrais donner des notes de tous les jeux que j'ai fait jusqu'à maintenant que ça voudrait rien dire.