Silent Hill 2 9/10

Dark Souls 9/10

Bloodborne 9/10

ELDEN RING 9/10

1000xRESIST 9/10

Returnal 9/10

KARMA: The Dark World 9/10

Abzu 9/10

Ghost of Yōtei 9/10

A Plague Tale: Requiem 9/10

SAROS 8/10

Sword of Sea 8/10

South of Midnight 8/10

Split Ficiton 8/10

Astro Bot 8/10

Lies of P 8/10

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice 8/10

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II 8/10

1348 Ex Voto 8/10

INDIKA 8/10

Deer & Boy 8/10

Caravan SandWitch 8/10

House of Hikmah 8/10

Ghost of Tsushima 7/10

A Plague Tale: Innocence 7/10

Atomic Heart 7/10

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage 7/10

Mixtape 7/10

Echoes of the End 7/10

Horizon Zero Dawn 7/10

Horizon Forbidden West 7/10

Resident Evil Requiem 7/10

Stellar Blade 7/10

Dragon Age: The Veilguard 7/10

Assassin's Creed Shadows 7/10

Crimson Desert 7/10

PRAGMATA 7/10

Hogwarts Legacy 6/10

Avowed 6/10

Lords of the Fallen reboot 6/10

Lords of the Fallen II 6/10

Code Violet 5 ou 6/10

The First Descendant 5/10