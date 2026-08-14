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ghostofwolf > blog
mes notes des jeux
Silent Hill 2 9/10
Dark Souls 9/10
Bloodborne 9/10
ELDEN RING 9/10
1000xRESIST 9/10
Returnal 9/10
KARMA: The Dark World 9/10
Abzu 9/10
Ghost of Yōtei 9/10
A Plague Tale: Requiem 9/10
SAROS 8/10
Sword of Sea 8/10
South of Midnight 8/10
Split Ficiton 8/10
Astro Bot 8/10
Lies of P 8/10
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice 8/10
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II 8/10
1348 Ex Voto 8/10
INDIKA 8/10
Deer & Boy 8/10
Caravan SandWitch 8/10
House of Hikmah 8/10
Ghost of Tsushima 7/10
A Plague Tale: Innocence 7/10
Atomic Heart 7/10
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage 7/10
Mixtape 7/10
Echoes of the End 7/10
Horizon Zero Dawn 7/10
Horizon Forbidden West 7/10
Resident Evil Requiem 7/10
Stellar Blade 7/10
Dragon Age: The Veilguard 7/10
Assassin's Creed Shadows 7/10
Crimson Desert 7/10
PRAGMATA 7/10
Hogwarts Legacy 6/10
Avowed 6/10
Lords of the Fallen reboot 6/10
Lords of the Fallen II 6/10
Code Violet 5 ou 6/10
The First Descendant 5/10
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    posted the 08/14/2026 at 09:51 AM by ghostofwolf
    comments (18)
    mrpopulus posted the 08/14/2026 at 09:54 AM
    Je savais pas que Lords of The Fallen 2 était déjà sorti
    perse9 posted the 08/14/2026 at 10:07 AM
    tu as un peu le 9 facile mais bon merci d'avoir partagé ta liste de jeux
    rufus posted the 08/14/2026 at 10:15 AM
    Comment tu as fais pour Lord of the fallen 2 ?
    magneto860 posted the 08/14/2026 at 10:16 AM
    C'est ce que j'allais dire. Pas de 10/10 mais tu es généreux niveau notes.

    9/10 pour Requiem, j'espère que tu aimeras Resonance.
    9/10 pour Abzu et 8/10 pour Sword of the Sea, je t'invite à faire Journey du coup (le goat).
    syfer posted the 08/14/2026 at 10:42 AM
    1348 Ex Voto 8/10

    Pas besoin d'aller plus loin pour perdre toute crédibilité. Bref un random avec un post random et des goûts de chiottes.
    evasnake posted the 08/14/2026 at 10:46 AM
    syfer Et un autre random qui commente sans rien apporter au débat. Sans oublier le dernier random (moi) qui commente le mec qui commente.

    Bref, tu apprendras à t'y faire. Mais c'est cool que tu découvres internet, je t'envie.
    burningcrimson posted the 08/14/2026 at 11:31 AM
    Tu devrais postuler chez Jv.com ou Gameblog Blague à part je suis quand même d accord avec certaines notes
    ghostofwolf posted the 08/14/2026 at 11:33 AM
    mrpopulus je parle surtout du reboot ???? mais oui la suite ca compte aussi
    ghostofwolf posted the 08/14/2026 at 11:35 AM
    perse9 sachant que en vrai le 9 ca represente entre presque 17, 18 a 19/20
    ghostofwolf posted the 08/14/2026 at 11:38 AM
    burningcrimson merci mais non je postulerais mème pas chez Jv.com ou Gameblog
    djfab posted the 08/14/2026 at 11:40 AM
    Contrairement aux commentaires ci-dessus, je ne trouve pas que tu sois "généreux". Tu es même un peu sévère pour ceux là, ils méritent 1 points de plus pour moi :
    - Ghost of Tsushima 7/10
    - Horizon Zero Dawn 7/10
    - Horizon Forbidden West 7/10
    - Resident Evil Requiem 7/10
    - PRAGMATA 7/10
    - Hogwarts Legacy 6/10

    Par contre merci pour Ghost of Yōtei 9/10 et pour A Plague Tale: Requiem 9/10 !
    yukilin posted the 08/14/2026 at 11:51 AM
    Je ne suis pas du tout, a deux exceptions près, en phase avec ta grille de notation.
    Mais je respecte ton ressenti
    mrpopulus posted the 08/14/2026 at 12:19 PM
    ghostofwolf bah non tu peux pas noter Lords of Fallen 2 qui sort que l'année prochaine ça n'a aucun sens réfléchi...
    perse9 posted the 08/14/2026 at 12:28 PM
    djfab Ghost of Yōtei et A Plague Tale: Requiem ne mérite pas du tout 9/10. 9/10 c'est last of us 2, metal gear solid 2, zelda BOTW, elden ring ect... je sais pas si vous vous rendez compte...
    A Plague Tale: Requiem : 6 max/10 Ghost of Yōtei : 7max/10
    djfab posted the 08/14/2026 at 01:04 PM
    perse9 : tu as peut être raison, tu as peut être tord ! Les notes ça reste assez subjectif ! Pour moi Yotei est vraiment excellent, il vaut 9/10, ce qui est quasiment confirmé par la moyenne metacritic d'ailleurs.
    vers0 posted the 08/14/2026 at 01:05 PM
    Je me retrouve un peu dans tes notes en dehors de horizon qui pour moi merite 6 et ghost of tsushima 8 . Mais le reste je suis daccord comme ghost of yotei et dautres de ta liste que j'ai fais.
    cyr posted the 08/14/2026 at 01:31 PM
    Des notes ne veulent rien dire sans un minimum d'explication.

    Je pourrais donner des notes de tous les jeux que j'ai fait jusqu'à maintenant que ça voudrait rien dire.
    djfab posted the 08/14/2026 at 01:43 PM
    cyr : si, ça te donne ton ressenti sur le jeu, si tu l'as trouvé moyen, bon, très bon, excellent...
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