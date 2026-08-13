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> blog
Le premier Deponia est disponible gratuitement sur Steam
Comme son titre l’indique, le premier Deponia est disponible gratuitement sur Steam jusqu’au 20 août, 19 heures.
C’est le premier opus d'une quadrilogie.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/214340/Deponia/
ajouter une source
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https://store.steampowered.com/app/214340/Deponia/
tags :
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inde
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déponia
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posted the 08/13/2026 at 07:57 PM by
adamjensen
comments (
3
)
jaysennnin
posted
the 08/13/2026 at 08:22 PM
merci c'est pris
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 08/14/2026 at 07:33 AM
Merci pour l’info
mazeroza
posted
the 08/14/2026 at 08:08 AM
Merci d'avoir prevenu.
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