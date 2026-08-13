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Le premier Deponia est disponible gratuitement sur Steam






Comme son titre l’indique, le premier Deponia est disponible gratuitement sur Steam jusqu’au 20 août, 19 heures.
C’est le premier opus d'une quadrilogie.

ajouter une source - https://store.steampowered.com/app/214340/Deponia/
    tags : humour inde comédie indépendant point and click point & click déponia
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    Who likes this ?
    idd, kevinmccallisterrr, mazeroza, pimoody, jenicris
    posted the 08/13/2026 at 07:57 PM by adamjensen
    comments (3)
    jaysennnin posted the 08/13/2026 at 08:22 PM
    merci c'est pris
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 08/14/2026 at 07:33 AM
    Merci pour l’info
    mazeroza posted the 08/14/2026 at 08:08 AM
    Merci d'avoir prevenu.
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