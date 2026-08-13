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Duskfade, une bonne surprise d'après les premiers tests ?


OpenCritic 82%
Disponible sur PC/PS5/XSX/NS2
-Il manque des tests de la presse Française, un peu de patience.

Brisez les chaînes du temps et aidez Zirian, accompagné de son coucou mécanique, à libérer sa sœur d’une tour horloge mystérieuse ayant plongé le monde dans une nuit éternelle.

Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMaOTlJLsrM
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    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/13/2026 at 02:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    kikoo31 posted the 08/13/2026 at 02:55 PM
    ce jeu n'est pas si fade,finalement
    malroth posted the 08/13/2026 at 03:32 PM
    kikoo31 je suis persuadé qu'il ya des testeurs FR qui vont faire le test dans l'unique but de placer leur jeu de mot et lui coller un 5/10

    Je le sens.
    jacquescechirac posted the 08/13/2026 at 03:48 PM
    malroth de ouf
    drybowser posted the 08/13/2026 at 04:40 PM
    Merde j'aurais dû le prendre lui plutôt que oblivion
    guiguif posted the 08/13/2026 at 04:45 PM
    Pour le coup le Meta est plus bas.
    ghouledheleter posted the 08/13/2026 at 06:01 PM
    Malroth. Regarde le test de press start. C’est pas un guignol qui veux faire du jeux de mot pourri pas drôle. Très poser et très complet
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