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Halo : Campaign Evolved
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name : Halo : Campaign Evolved
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Xbox Game Studios
developer : Halo Studios
genre : FPS
other versions : PC
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link49
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[Achat Xbox Series X] J'aime beaucoups, même si...


J'ai pris il y a quelques jours le dernier Halo. Voici des images maison :

















J'aime beaucoup, mais ça fait quand même remake du pauvre. Les animations sont vieillottes. Je ne parle pas de la conduite aussi et des brutiages, qui font cheaps.

Source : https://x.com/Archangel491/
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    posted the 08/02/2026 at 02:58 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    beppop posted the 08/02/2026 at 03:49 PM
    Il y avait déjà un remake graphique (Halo Aniversary), ce second remake n'apporte vraiment rien...c'était l'occasion de tout refaire.

    Vraiment un remake inutile.
    burningcrimson posted the 08/02/2026 at 04:12 PM
    J ai écouté la VF C est clairement fait par IA...
    jem25 posted the 08/02/2026 at 04:56 PM
    J’avais déjà fait le remake mais ça fait un temps donc je ne saurais pas dire si celui ci a été a nouveau refait mais j’suis pas choqué par les graphisme en tout cas
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