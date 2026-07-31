Beast of Reincarnation



Date : 2 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX

Big Walk



Date : 4 Aout I PC/PS5/NS2

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls!



Date : 6 Aout I PC/PS5

Agent 64: Spies Never Die



Date : 11 Aout I PC

Skatesterre



Date : 13 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2



Duskfade



Date : 13 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2



Wild Blue Skies



Date : 13 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX

The Sinking City 2



Date : 18 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX

Mortal Shell 2



Date : 20 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX

Brigandine : Abyss



Date : 26 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2

Resonance : A Plague Tale Legacy



Date : 27 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX



Star Wars Zero Compan



Date : 27 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX



Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.2



Date : 27 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch/NS2



Aggelos 2



Date : 27 Aout I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch



Lou's Lagoon



Date : 27 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch/NS2

Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters



Date : 28 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch

Janvier nous avons eu :

The Legend of Heroes : Trails Beyond the Horizon / MIO : Memories in Orbit / Cairn

Février nous avons eu :

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined / Nioh 3 / Mewgenics / Reanimal / Demon Tides / Resident Evil Requiem

Mars nous avons eu :

Esoteric Ebb / Planet of Lana II : Children of the Leaf / Monster Hunter Stories 3 : Twisted Reflection / Crimson Desert

Avril nous avons eu :

Minos / Tomodachi Life : Living the Dream / Opus : Prism Peak / MOUSE : P.I. For Hire / Pragmata / Saros

Mai nous avons eu :

Wax Heads / Mixtape / Forza Horizon 6 / ZERO PARADES : For Dead Spies / Yoshi and the Mysterious Book / LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight / 007 First Light / Mina the Hollower

Juin nous avons eu :

The 7th Guest Remake / Voidling Bound / Crushed in Time / The Adventures of Elliot : The Millennium Tales / StarFox

Juillet nous avons eu :

Rhythm Heaven Groove / Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced / The Incident at Galley House / Heave Ho 2 / Moss : The Forgotten Relic / The Mermaid Mask / Splatoon Raiders / Halo : Campaign Evolved