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Aout 2026, encore un mois avant la rentrée

Beast of Reincarnation

Date : 2 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX


Big Walk

Date : 4 Aout I PC/PS5/NS2


Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls!

Date : 6 Aout I PC/PS5


Agent 64: Spies Never Die

Date : 11 Aout I PC


Skatesterre

Date : 13 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2

Duskfade

Date : 13 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2

Wild Blue Skies

Date : 13 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX


The Sinking City 2

Date : 18 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX


Mortal Shell 2

Date : 20 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX


Brigandine : Abyss

Date : 26 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2


Resonance : A Plague Tale Legacy

Date : 27 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX

Star Wars Zero Compan

Date : 27 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.2

Date : 27 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch/NS2

Aggelos 2

Date : 27 Aout I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch

Lou's Lagoon

Date : 27 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch/NS2


Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters

Date : 28 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch


Janvier nous avons eu :
The Legend of Heroes : Trails Beyond the Horizon / MIO : Memories in Orbit / Cairn
Février nous avons eu :
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined / Nioh 3 / Mewgenics / Reanimal / Demon Tides / Resident Evil Requiem
Mars nous avons eu :
Esoteric Ebb / Planet of Lana II : Children of the Leaf / Monster Hunter Stories 3 : Twisted Reflection / Crimson Desert
Avril nous avons eu  :
Minos / Tomodachi Life : Living the Dream / Opus : Prism Peak / MOUSE : P.I. For Hire / Pragmata / Saros
Mai nous avons eu  :
Wax Heads / Mixtape / Forza Horizon 6 / ZERO PARADES : For Dead Spies / Yoshi and the Mysterious Book / LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight / 007 First Light / Mina the Hollower
Juin nous avons eu :
The 7th Guest Remake / Voidling Bound / Crushed in Time / The Adventures of Elliot : The Millennium Tales / StarFox
Juillet nous avons eu :
Rhythm Heaven Groove / Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced / The Incident at Galley House / Heave Ho 2 / Moss : The Forgotten Relic / The Mermaid Mask / Splatoon Raiders / Halo : Campaign Evolved
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    Who likes this ?
    kisukesan, escobar
    posted the 07/31/2026 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    snave posted the 07/31/2026 at 07:14 PM
    Beast of Reincarnation
    DLC de Mafia: The Old Country
    Star Wars: Zero Company
    Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

    Voilà mon mois d'août.
    deathegg posted the 07/31/2026 at 07:22 PM
    Beast of reincarnation
    Marvel Tokon
    Mortal shell 2
    Duskfade
    Et la compil MGS vol 2

    J'avais prévu Star wars Zero mission mais euh comment dire.....
    guiguif posted the 07/31/2026 at 07:32 PM
    Beast of Reincarnation only
    adamjensen posted the 07/31/2026 at 07:39 PM
    Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.2
    The Sinking City 2
    Beast of Reincarnation (peut-être)
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