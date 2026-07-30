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Le shoot 'em up du moment : Truxton Extreme




Une démo est disponible sur Steam (Demo dispo) et sur consoles.

Le jeu sort en version physique complet sur
PS5/XSX/NS2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qg_o9hrVM-4
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    posted the 07/30/2026 at 05:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    akiru posted the 07/30/2026 at 06:37 PM
    Ça vaut quoi
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/30/2026 at 06:39 PM
    akiru il y a un lien (OpenCritic) pour voir des tests ^^
    sultano posted the 07/30/2026 at 07:14 PM
    Marrant, j'ai appris l'existence du jeu juste après avoir vue la version Megadrive jap dans un Cash il y a deux semaines ; l'occasion de constater que là-bas le jeu s'appelle "Tatsujin"
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