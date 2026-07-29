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[NS2] Sektori et Dread Delusion en boîte (NonGKC)








PS : Encore une fois c'est PMStudios qui permet d'avoir des jeux en format non GKC sur NS2 comme prochainement ScreenBound et Hoa 2.
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    posted the 07/29/2026 at 09:35 AM by nicolasgourry
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    cail2 posted the 07/29/2026 at 10:58 AM
    Et aussi Easy Delivery Co. en cartouche physique Switch 2, je mets un lien pour se faire une idée du jeu : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wodi6Bupvu8
    fdestroyer posted the 07/29/2026 at 11:07 AM
    C'est trop drôle de voir tout un marché parallèle de petits éditeurs sur NS2 qui font pas de la merde, là ou tout les gros sont catastrophique

    Au final ça me fera découvrir plein de jeux auxquels j'aurai peut-être jamais joué
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/29/2026 at 11:09 AM
    fdestroyer Sektori / 91% Opencritic !
    https://opencritic.com/game/19693/sektori/reviews
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