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name :
Splatoon Raiders
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> blog
[Achat] Mon 48ième jeu sur Nintendo Switch 2
J'ai reçu il y a quelques jours le jeu Splatoon Raiders. Voici des images prises en mode portable :
Personnellement, pour le moment, j'accroche beaucoup.
Source :
https://x.com/Archangel491/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
aeris201
posted the 07/27/2026 at 12:24 PM by
link49
comments (
15
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 07/27/2026 at 12:32 PM
48 ! Je pense que si j'avais la Switch 2, j'aurais au total (Physique pour les jeux Nintendo / indé en démat car malheureusement ils sortent pas en même temps avec un prix pas trop différent du démat) à tout casser 15 jeux (et encore...).
gasmok2
posted
the 07/27/2026 at 12:35 PM
Mais tu as le temps de jouer à tes jeux ou bien tu fais juste de la collection?
link49
posted
the 07/27/2026 at 12:36 PM
gasmok 2 certains c'est que pour la collection.
rogeraf
posted
the 07/27/2026 at 12:37 PM
Attention au bug de la mise à mort de ta partie (si ca pas été patché) !
piratees
posted
the 07/27/2026 at 12:46 PM
link49
du coup ta une liste de ce que tu fini ?
link49
posted
the 07/27/2026 at 12:48 PM
piratees
je sur le point de finir plusieurs jeux ais vu que sur certains je passe plus de 100 heures...
biboufett
posted
the 07/27/2026 at 12:50 PM
le jeux est vraiment addictif je prend bien plus de plaisir que sur le 1 2 et 3
link49
posted
the 07/27/2026 at 12:56 PM
rogeraf
j'ai testé hier de toucher l'écran au démarrage et le jeu plante bien.
cyr
posted
the 07/27/2026 at 01:05 PM
link49
tu joue pas en docker ?
cyr
posted
the 07/27/2026 at 01:07 PM
link49
sinon petite coquille : Voici des
umages
prises en mode
link49
posted
the 07/27/2026 at 01:17 PM
cyr
je joue en mode tv uniquement entre potes à Mario Kart ou Mario Party, entre autres.
kikoo31
posted
the 07/27/2026 at 01:24 PM
48 jeux bordel
Quand t'achetes Nintendo,t'achète littéralement tout le catalogue nintendo
rogeraf
posted
the 07/27/2026 at 01:27 PM
kikoo31
Y a des chances que Link atteigne les 70/80 en fin d'année. Il faudra faire de la place dans les étagères
micheljackson
posted
the 07/27/2026 at 01:29 PM
rogeraf
Si jamais, j'en ai dans ma poubelle.
rogeraf
posted
the 07/27/2026 at 01:33 PM
micheljackson
Ptet que Link en a en double. Des fois j'oublie que j'ai déja acheté ce film en bluray et je me retrouve avec en double. Des fois la jaquette change quand meme
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Quand t'achetes Nintendo,t'achète littéralement tout le catalogue nintendo
Si jamais, j'en ai dans ma poubelle.