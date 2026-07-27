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Splatoon Raiders
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name : Splatoon Raiders
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
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link49
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[Achat] Mon 48ième jeu sur Nintendo Switch 2


J'ai reçu il y a quelques jours le jeu Splatoon Raiders. Voici des images prises en mode portable :

















Personnellement, pour le moment, j'accroche beaucoup.

Source : https://x.com/Archangel491/
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    aeris201
    posted the 07/27/2026 at 12:24 PM by link49
    comments (15)
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/27/2026 at 12:32 PM
    48 ! Je pense que si j'avais la Switch 2, j'aurais au total (Physique pour les jeux Nintendo / indé en démat car malheureusement ils sortent pas en même temps avec un prix pas trop différent du démat) à tout casser 15 jeux (et encore...).
    gasmok2 posted the 07/27/2026 at 12:35 PM
    Mais tu as le temps de jouer à tes jeux ou bien tu fais juste de la collection?
    link49 posted the 07/27/2026 at 12:36 PM
    gasmok 2 certains c'est que pour la collection.
    rogeraf posted the 07/27/2026 at 12:37 PM
    Attention au bug de la mise à mort de ta partie (si ca pas été patché) !
    piratees posted the 07/27/2026 at 12:46 PM
    link49 du coup ta une liste de ce que tu fini ?
    link49 posted the 07/27/2026 at 12:48 PM
    piratees je sur le point de finir plusieurs jeux ais vu que sur certains je passe plus de 100 heures...
    biboufett posted the 07/27/2026 at 12:50 PM
    le jeux est vraiment addictif je prend bien plus de plaisir que sur le 1 2 et 3
    link49 posted the 07/27/2026 at 12:56 PM
    rogeraf j'ai testé hier de toucher l'écran au démarrage et le jeu plante bien.
    cyr posted the 07/27/2026 at 01:05 PM
    link49 tu joue pas en docker ?
    cyr posted the 07/27/2026 at 01:07 PM
    link49 sinon petite coquille : Voici des umages prises en mode
    link49 posted the 07/27/2026 at 01:17 PM
    cyr je joue en mode tv uniquement entre potes à Mario Kart ou Mario Party, entre autres.
    kikoo31 posted the 07/27/2026 at 01:24 PM
    48 jeux bordel
    Quand t'achetes Nintendo,t'achète littéralement tout le catalogue nintendo
    rogeraf posted the 07/27/2026 at 01:27 PM
    kikoo31 Y a des chances que Link atteigne les 70/80 en fin d'année. Il faudra faire de la place dans les étagères
    micheljackson posted the 07/27/2026 at 01:29 PM
    rogeraf
    Si jamais, j'en ai dans ma poubelle.
    rogeraf posted the 07/27/2026 at 01:33 PM
    micheljackson Ptet que Link en a en double. Des fois j'oublie que j'ai déja acheté ce film en bluray et je me retrouve avec en double. Des fois la jaquette change quand meme
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