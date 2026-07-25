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Halo : Campaign Evolved
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name : Halo : Campaign Evolved
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Xbox Game Studios
developer : Halo Studios
genre : FPS
other versions : PC
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link49
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[Ps5/Xbox Series/Switch 2] Craquerez-vous pour Master Chief et ce sublime RPG?


Mardi prochain, sortira Halo: Campaign Evolved. Et jeudi, Xenoblade Chronicles : Definitive Edition sera disponile sur Switch 2 :



Allez-vous craquer pour ces dernières grosses sorties du mois de juillet?

Source : https://www.fnac.com/a21424336/Xenoblade-Chronicles-Definitive-Edition-Nintendo-Switch-2-Jeu-video-Nintendo-Switch-2/
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    killia
    posted the 07/25/2026 at 06:31 PM by link49
    comments (5)
    ratchet posted the 07/25/2026 at 06:37 PM
    L’intérêt de l’article ? Vu que tu t’en fiches des réponses.
    cyr posted the 07/25/2026 at 07:01 PM
    Pour xenoblade 2 , vu que je l'ai fini, je pense que je vais en rester la. J'ai juste le dlc a terminer de mémoire. Et halo, j'en ai fait aucun (dire que j'étais abonner au gamepass et que j'aurais pu les enchaîner, mais bon faute d'envie...)
    jenicris posted the 07/25/2026 at 07:06 PM
    Halo oui
    Xenoblade déjà fait sur Switch
    hypermario posted the 07/25/2026 at 07:24 PM
    ratchet Il pousse a la discution , c'est tout
    piratees posted the 07/25/2026 at 07:30 PM
    une hérésie sur PS5
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