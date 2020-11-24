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[Fin support physique Playstation] Le cofondateur de Rockstar Games s'exprime


Dan Houser, cofondateur de Rockstar Games et ancien scénariste principal de GTA et RDR, s'exprime sur le projet de PlayStation de mettre fin à la production de disques physiques :

« J'adore les supports physiques, je pense que tout le monde les aime. Si les gens en veulent, je pense que les entreprises devraient les proposer. »

Source : https://sea.ign.com/red-dead-redemption-2/245924/dan-houser-on-physical-games-if-people-want-that-i-think-companies-should-provide-it-comic-con-26/
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    posted the 07/25/2026 at 03:31 AM by link49
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