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name : 007 First Light
platform : Playstation 5
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[USA] La chute vertigineuse du physique en 15 ans


Selon Mat Piscatella, 292 millions d'unités de jeux vidéo physiques vendues durant la période de 12 mois se terminant en juin 2009 aux Etats-Unis.

D'ici juin 2026, ce chiffre est tombé à 37 millions d'unités.

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/PS5/comments/1v4kpjw/mat_piscatella_292_million_units_of_physical/
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    Who likes this ?
    aeris201, suzukube
    posted the 07/24/2026 at 12:33 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    suzukube posted the 07/24/2026 at 12:46 PM
    Impressionnant, je ne savais pas que c'était une baisse aussi importante
    walterwhite posted the 07/24/2026 at 12:56 PM
    Ils doivent kiffer leurs jeux démat’ les Américains avec la panne du PSN actuellement
    kalas28 posted the 07/24/2026 at 12:59 PM
    suzukube mais bien sur
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