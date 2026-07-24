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escobar
name :
007 First Light
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
N.C
developer :
IO Interactive
genre :
action-infiltration
other versions :
PC
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Xbox Series X
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link49
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link49
> blog
[USA] La chute vertigineuse du physique en 15 ans
Selon Mat Piscatella, 292 millions d'unités de jeux vidéo physiques vendues durant la période de 12 mois se terminant en juin 2009 aux Etats-Unis.
D'ici juin 2026, ce chiffre est tombé à 37 millions d'unités.
Source :
https://www.reddit.com/r/PS5/comments/1v4kpjw/mat_piscatella_292_million_units_of_physical/
tags :
2
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Who likes this ?
aeris201
,
suzukube
posted the 07/24/2026 at 12:33 PM by
link49
comments (
3
)
suzukube
posted
the 07/24/2026 at 12:46 PM
Impressionnant, je ne savais pas que c'était une baisse aussi importante
walterwhite
posted
the 07/24/2026 at 12:56 PM
Ils doivent kiffer leurs jeux démat’ les Américains avec la panne du PSN actuellement
kalas28
posted
the 07/24/2026 at 12:59 PM
suzukube
mais bien sur
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