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victornewman
> blog
Bande annonce : Clayface
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adamjensen
,
mrponey
posted the 07/22/2026 at 08:24 PM by
victornewman
comments (
4
)
adamjensen
posted
the 07/22/2026 at 08:34 PM
Ça peut être intéressant.
Faut voir.
newtechnix
posted
the 07/22/2026 at 08:35 PM
Je sais vraiment pas ...on peut avoir un truc vraiment bien tout comme on peut se retrouver avec un truc dans la vague Morbius
edarn
posted
the 07/22/2026 at 08:37 PM
A voir... Là, comme ça, le trailer m'a pas hypé.
altendorf
posted
the 07/22/2026 at 08:51 PM
Mouais ça sent encore le flop pour DC
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