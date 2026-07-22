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Metal Gear Solid : Master Collection Vol 2
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name : Metal Gear Solid : Master Collection Vol 2
platform : Switch 2
editor : Konami
developer : Konami
genre : compilation
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch Switch 2 -
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aeris201 > blog
[Switch 1/2] MGS: Master Collection Vol. 2 : résolution et framerate


Nous savons désormais comment tourneront les jeux de la Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 sur Nintendo Switch 2 et Nintendo Switch.

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

- Nintendo Switch 2 : 1440p 60 FPS en mode TV / 1080p 60 FPS en mode portable
- Nintendo Switch : 1080p 30 FPS en mode TV / 720p 30 FPS en mode portable

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

- Nintendo Switch 2 : 1080p 60 FPS dans les deux modes
- Nintendo Switch : 720p 30 FPS dans les deux modes


Pour rappel, ca sort le 27 aout 2026
https://x.com/NintendHOME/status/2079970292349166073?s=20
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    link49, kisukesan
    posted the 07/22/2026 at 05:26 PM by aeris201
    comments (5)
    bogsnake posted the 07/22/2026 at 05:33 PM
    Et sur PS5 et PS5 Pro, sait-on comment ça tourne sur celle-ci ?
    cyr posted the 07/22/2026 at 05:37 PM
    bogsnake tu es sérieux ?
    jf17 posted the 07/22/2026 at 05:37 PM
    Donc mgs 4 tourne en 1080p sur switch 1 mais piece Walker en 720p, c'est bizarre non ?
    apejy posted the 07/22/2026 at 06:16 PM
    jf17 ça n’a aucun sens
    bogsnake posted the 07/22/2026 at 07:22 PM
    cyr oui c'est quoi le problème ? Finalement je suis allé chercher autre part pour avoir l'info, donc ce sera du 4K à 60i/s, sur XBOX series et PS5.
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