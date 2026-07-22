Nous savons désormais comment tourneront les jeux de la Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 sur Nintendo Switch 2 et Nintendo Switch.
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
- Nintendo Switch 2 : 1440p 60 FPS en mode TV / 1080p 60 FPS en mode portable
- Nintendo Switch : 1080p 30 FPS en mode TV / 720p 30 FPS en mode portable
Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
- Nintendo Switch 2 : 1080p 60 FPS dans les deux modes
- Nintendo Switch : 720p 30 FPS dans les deux modes
Pour rappel, ca sort le 27 aout 2026