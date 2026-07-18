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Sonic Frontiers
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name : Sonic Frontiers
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sonic Team
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
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darkxehanort94
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Les Fangames Sonic P1 (JDG)
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    adamjensen
    posted the 07/18/2026 at 10:19 AM by darkxehanort94
    comments (1)
    5120x2880 posted the 07/18/2026 at 11:22 AM
    Je suppose qu'il parle pas des remasters/portages officieux (Advance 2, Rush etc) ni de Sonic 3 A.I.R, car à part ça tout est de la merde, même Mania ou le remake de Sonic Adventure 2.
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