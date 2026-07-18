accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
4
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
minx
,
mariosonic1992
,
jackfrost
name :
Sonic Frontiers
platform :
PC
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sonic Team
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
9
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
raph64
,
opthomas
,
sephiroth07
,
minx
,
torotoro59
,
sorakairi86
,
kurosama
,
plistter
darkxehanort94
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
542
visites since opening :
1197697
darkxehanort94
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Les Fangames Sonic P1 (JDG)
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
adamjensen
posted the 07/18/2026 at 10:19 AM by
darkxehanort94
comments (
1
)
5120x2880
posted
the 07/18/2026 at 11:22 AM
Je suppose qu'il parle pas des remasters/portages officieux (Advance 2, Rush etc) ni de Sonic 3 A.I.R, car à part ça tout est de la merde, même Mania ou le remake de Sonic Adventure 2.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo