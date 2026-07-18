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« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
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name :
Lies of P
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[NS2] Lies of P : C.E / Nouveau Trailer
(format Non GKC)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLMsDSa1Flw&t
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posted the 07/18/2026 at 07:25 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
edgar
posted
the 07/18/2026 at 08:40 AM
Superbe !
ducknsexe
posted
the 07/18/2026 at 09:01 AM
Encore un bijou sur l indispensable switch 2
oreillesal
posted
the 07/18/2026 at 10:45 AM
Non GCK, c'est bien.
Dommage que je n'ai pas accroché à la proposition.
nigel
posted
the 07/18/2026 at 03:03 PM
J'avoue que le portage à l'air hyper quali, après la deception de Elden Ring en GKC, jvais ptetre me laisser tenter, j'ai jamais fait le jeu, s'il est fluide, jvais probablement tenter le coup
jeanouillz
posted
the 07/18/2026 at 03:29 PM
Ça a l'air de bien tourner
nicolasgourry
posted
the 07/18/2026 at 04:35 PM
nigel
jeanouillz
Si vous voulez voir comment ça tourne
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYDR66dvVPA&t
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Dommage que je n'ai pas accroché à la proposition.
Si vous voulez voir comment ça tourne
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYDR66dvVPA&t