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Lies of P
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name : Lies of P
platform : PC
editor : Neowiz
developer : Round8 Studio
genre : action-RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
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nicolasgourry
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[NS2] Lies of P : C.E / Nouveau Trailer

(format Non GKC)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLMsDSa1Flw&t
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    Who likes this ?
    thekingman1, aeris201, edgar, ducknsexe, oreillesal, kisukesan
    posted the 07/18/2026 at 07:25 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    edgar posted the 07/18/2026 at 08:40 AM
    Superbe !
    ducknsexe posted the 07/18/2026 at 09:01 AM
    Encore un bijou sur l indispensable switch 2
    oreillesal posted the 07/18/2026 at 10:45 AM
    Non GCK, c'est bien.
    Dommage que je n'ai pas accroché à la proposition.
    nigel posted the 07/18/2026 at 03:03 PM
    J'avoue que le portage à l'air hyper quali, après la deception de Elden Ring en GKC, jvais ptetre me laisser tenter, j'ai jamais fait le jeu, s'il est fluide, jvais probablement tenter le coup
    jeanouillz posted the 07/18/2026 at 03:29 PM
    Ça a l'air de bien tourner
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/18/2026 at 04:35 PM
    nigel jeanouillz
    Si vous voulez voir comment ça tourne
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYDR66dvVPA&t
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