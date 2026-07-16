Famitsu Sales: Week 28, 2026 (Jul 06 - Jul 12)
01./01. [NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo) {2026.07.02} (¥5.909) - 126.073 / 519.451 (-68%)
02./00. [NSW] Magical Girl Witch Trial (Re,AER) {2026.07.09} (¥4.000) - 21.283 / NEW
03./03. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo) {2026.04.16} (¥6.480) - 20.827 / 1.457.949 (-22%)
04./00. [PS5] Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced (Ubisoft) {2026.07.09} (¥7.600) - 17.152 / NEW
05./00. [PS5] Echoes of Aincrad: Sword Art Online (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2026.07.09} (¥8.100) - 16.092 / NEW
06./00. [NS2] Digimon Story: Time Stranger # (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2026.07.09} (¥7.200) - 15.644 / NEW
07./00. [NS2] Granblue Fantasy Relink: Endless Ragnarok (Cygames) {2026.07.09} (¥6.300) - 12.544 / NEW
08./00. [NSW] Digimon Story: Time Stranger # (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2026.07.09} (¥7.200) - 11.251 / NEW
09./00. [NSW] Crazy Cha!n: Elpis no Kusari # (Idea Factory) {2026.07.09} (¥7.800) - 9.874 / NEW
10./04. [NSW] Power Pros 2026-2027 (Konami) {2026.06.11} (¥7.700) - 8.917 / 168.513 (-33%)
Top 10
NSW - 6
NS2 - 2
PS5 - 2
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posted the 07/16/2026 at 01:08 PM by aeris201
Il me semble que les japs sont un peu old school et encore pas mal attaché au physique, y compris même par l'achat de CD musicaux
en effet,un peuple qui se respecte un minimum