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The Batman Part II / Teaser


En cours de tournage, The Batman Partie 2 dévoile son logo et s'envole une nouvelle fois pour une date fixée le 18 février 2028.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXZSveMxuw8
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    posted the 07/15/2026 at 03:13 PM by yanssou
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    shinz0 posted the 07/15/2026 at 03:19 PM
    Le service minimum pour annoncer le logo et la date
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